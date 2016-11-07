Multivitamins out, supplements in

And the researchers said they were unsurprised by the increase in vitamin D and fish oil use, because the two have been more thoroughly researched recently. Some of those studies have suggested fish oil can curb the risk of heart attack and other cardiovascular trouble. And some studies suggest vitamin D could be protective against a range of conditions, including cancer, diabetes and multiple sclerosis, but clinical trials aren’t yet finished.

The growing popularity of taking certain vitamins and minerals in isolation can be seen particularly through vitamin D. In 1999 and 2000, the findings showed, one in 20 people used vitamin D. That number jumped to nearly one in five in 2011 and 2012.

Probiotics, or “good” bacteria for the digestive system, have also gained increasing media attention in recent years.

And with multivitamins on the outs, some other supplements rose in popularity, too, including coenzyme Q10, green tea extracts and omega-3 fatty acids — mostly in the form of fish oil pills.