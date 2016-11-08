NUTRITION: Are you ready to update green bean casserole?

Dorcas Reilly, now deemed the “mother of comfort food,” developed the green bean casserole on a whim in the Campbell’s Soup Home Economics Department. The goal was to create a quick and easy recipe around two things most Americans always had on hand in the 1950s: green beans and Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup. In 2002, Reilly donated the original recipe on a yellowed recipe card to the National Inventor’s Hall of Fame. Her recipe card took its place alongside Thomas Edison’s two greatest hits: the light bulb and the phonograph.

Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup has been around since 1934 and has been widely used as a casserole filler in the Midwest. It’s popped up in enough Minnesota hotdish recipes to be sometimes called “Lutheran binder.” No one thought to add green beans to the mix until Reilly came along. The fried onions on top were an easy way to add texture and brighten the color of a grey-green dish.

Today, it’s estimated that almost half of the cream of mushroom soup sold in the United States goes into making green bean casserole.

In 2014, Sherry Rujikarn of Good Housekeeping looked at the casserole’s evolution. The recipe was first found on Campbell’s soup cans and then in some Good Housekeeping cookbooks and church cookbooks. In the 1990s, an ad with a photo was a staple in magazines around this time of year. In 1997, fresh green beans and fresh mushrooms appeared. In 2009, “we got really wild by adding Parmesan and nutmeg to the mix and mimicking the crunch of the canned fried onions with sautéed shallots mixed with toasted bread crumbs,” Rujikarn wrote.

Every year, new revisions pop up, just like the improvements to the light bulb that Thomas Edison invented. As an Essentia Health dietitian, I’d like to offer some healthier alternatives to the original recipe. You’ll find two recipes below.

The original recipe with canned green beans, soup, a little soy sauce, 2 percent milk and French’s French Fried Onions has 160 calories, 5 grams of saturated fat and 1,000 milligrams of sodium, 15 grams of carbohydrates and 2 grams of fiber. That’s too much sodium for this sodium fighter. It’s recommended that Americans limit sodium to less than 2,300 milligrams per day. If you have high blood pressure, heart disease or kidney disease, it’s less than 2,000 milligrams.

You can modify the original recipe by using frozen green beans, about 16-20 ounces, and Campbell’s low sodium soup that has only 60 milligrams of sodium in the whole can. Instead of soy sauce, use ½ teaspoon of tabasco. This version has only 90 milligrams of sodium.

This holiday season, try some new vegetable recipes such as Green Beans and Mushrooms or my adaption of the Good Housekeeping revision. Or simply toss your favorite vegetables in healthy olive oil and roast them in the oven.

Green Beans and Mushrooms

4 cups green beans, fresh or frozen

2 slices center-cut bacon, thinly sliced

2 cup fresh mushrooms, sliced

Steam or microwave green beans until crisp tender. Cut bacon into 1-inch pieces, place in large fry pan on medium heat. Fry until semi-crisp. Add sliced mushrooms to bacon. Add cooked beans to bacon mixture and cook 5-10 minutes until tender.

Tip: Use 1 bag (16-20 ounces) frozen green beans, 2 packages (90 ounce) frozen green beans; or about 1½ pounds fresh green beans.

Nutrition information: Servings: 6, Serving size: ¾ cup, Calories: 45, Total fat: 1 gm, Saturated fat: 0 gm, Carbohydrates: 6 gm, Protein: 2.5 gm, Sodium: 50 mg, Fiber: 3 gm

This recipe was adapted from Good Housekeeping’s revision of the classic casserole recipe.

Good Housekeeping’s Green Bean Casserole

2 10-ounce packages frozen green beans, or 1½ pounds of fresh beans, trimmed

2 shallots or 1 bunch of green onion

8 ounces fresh mushrooms, sliced (about 2 cups)

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 slices of whole-grain bread, toasted and crumbled

1 teaspoon fresh thyme or ½ teaspoon dried thyme

Black pepper

1 cup 1 percent milk or soy creamer

2 tablespoons whole-wheat flour

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cook green beans. Drain well and transfer to a 1½-quart baking dish. Finely chop shallots or green onions. In 12-inch skillet, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and half of the chopped shallots. Cook for 4-5 minutes. Add breadcrumbs and cook another 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Stir in thyme and pepper to taste.

In same skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add sliced mushrooms and cook until tender. Pour mushrooms over green beans. In same skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil and stir in remaining chopped shallots. Add flour and cook for 2 minutes. Gradually pour in milk, stirring constantly. Heat to boiling and stir until thickened. Stir in nutmeg. Pour sauce over green beans and mushrooms and stir until beans are coated.

Add Parmesan cheese to breadcrumbs and mix. Spread over green beans. Bake 30 minutes until sauce is bubbling.

Nutrition information:

Servings: 6, Serving size: ¾ cup, Calories: 175, Total fat: 9 gm, Saturated fat: 2 gm, Carbohydrates: 18 gm, Protein: 6 gm, Sodium: 130 mg, Fiber: 4 gm

Try this colorful and tasty combination: Frozen corn, fresh or frozen broccoli, mushrooms, onion and red peppers.

Roasted Vegetables

Cut 6 to 8 cups of your favorite fresh or frozen vegetables into bite-sized pieces. Toss with 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil and season with pepper. Spread evenly on a baking pan and bake at 425 degrees for 20-30 minutes.

Nutrition information: (Estimated since combination of vegetables will vary): Servings: 10, Serving size: ¾ cup, Calories: 80 to 110, Total Fat: 4 to 6 g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Carbohydrates: 7 to 15 g, Protein: 3 to 5 g, Sodium: 50 to 75 mg, Fiber: 2 to 4 gr

Bonnie Brost is a licensed and registered dietitian in the Wellness Program at the Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Heart & Vascular Center in Duluth. Contact her at bonnie.brost@essentiahealth.org.