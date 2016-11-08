HEALTH NOTES: Pillowcases for veterans in hospice

Each will receive a colorful, patriotic pillowcase, according to an Essentia Health news release.

“After learning of the pillowcase idea at a veterans conference, we connected with a 4-H group in Becker County,” said Katie Neff Dawson, a volunteer supervisor who works with veterans in hospice at Essentia. “The kids took it on as a county fair project and sewed 65 pillowcases to give to veterans.”

Quilts of Valor, a national organization that presents quilts to veterans, donated the material for the project, according to the news release. Each pillowcase also comes with a note card from the child thanking the veteran for serving.

Under the “We Honor Veterans” program, Essentia already presents a certificate of appreciation, a pin and a flag to each veteran entering hospice.

More information is available at www.WeHonorVeterans.org.

Essentia’s hospice programs in the region are looking for volunteers. If you’re interested, call the volunteer supervisor in these locations:

Duluth: (218) 786-4020

East Range: (218) 749-7975

Itasca County: (218) 327-8780

The Go Red Challenge

The American Heart Association is seeking applicants for its annual Go Red For Women Challenge.

Ten women living in the Duluth region will be selected to participate in the 10-week challenge, according to a news release from the organization. They will be encouraged to adopt lifestyle changes to help them lower cholesterol, lose weight, reduce stress and become more heart-healthy.

The women will receive free wellness screenings, consultations with medical professionals from Essentia Health or St. Luke’s hospital and a 10-week membership at Anytime Fitness with two personal training sessions.

Their accomplishments will be showcased at the Northland Go Red For Women Luncheon on March 1 at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center.

Visit www.NorthlandGoRedForWomen.org for an application. Applications must be postmarked or received by Nov. 17.

Early enrollment encouraged

Shop early.

The news release from Duluth-based Generations Health Care Initiative isn’t about Christmas, it’s about open enrollment to purchase health insurance on the individual market.

That began on Nov. 1 and continues through Jan. 31, so you have more time to buy health insurance than you do to find the right present for your hard-to-buy-for father-in-law.

But many of the 2017 plans have enrollment caps, so if you don’t look early you might not get the plan you want, according to the news release.

Apparently, Minnesotans have gotten that message. MNsure reported that 10,000 Minnesotans were enrolled in the first two days of the enrollment period, as many as in almost the first full month last year.

MNsure-certified navigators, trained to assist in evaluating the options, can be found locally at Community Action Duluth, Duluth Salvation Army, Generations Health Care Initiatives, Lake Superior Community Health Center, Health Care Access Office and the Women’s Health Center.

Other options:

Call United Way 2-1-1 (on cellphones: 800-543-7709) for referral assistance

Visit the main branch of the Duluth Public Library, 520 W. Superior St., between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays during November, December and January for walk-in assistance

Learn more at www.insureduluth.org

Run to beat arthritis

The 2016 Jingle Bell Run for arthritis will take place on Dec. 3 in Duluth, the Arthritis Foundation announced.

The goal of the event, which will be headquartered at The Sports Garden in Canal Park, is to raise $50,000. The local sponsor is St. Luke’s hospital.

To learn more and register for the Duluth event, visit jbr.org/duluth or contact the Arthritis Foundation at (651) 229-5373.

Seasonal fundraising for hospice house

For the ninth consecutive year, Super One Foods and the Miller-Dwan Foundation are in a partnership to raise money for Solvay Hospice House.

Through the end of November, Super Ones in Duluth, Superior, Cloquet, Two Harbors and Hibbing are selling $1 paper house ornaments. Over the previous eight years, nearly $60,000 has been raised, with all of it going to the hospice, according to a news release from the Miller-Dwan Foundation.

Compiled by John Lundy