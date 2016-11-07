“We know that antidepressants really change the balance of neurotransmitters, and that in itself impacts sexual function,” said Mayo Clinic psychologist and article co-author Dr. Jordan Rullo. “Desire, arousal, orgasms. Those are the three things antidepressants can affect.”

WHAT TO DO

“Tell your prescribing provider. A lot of women — and men too, for that matter — do not tell their prescribing provider if they are experiencing sexual side effects.” One study found that 15 percent of women stopped taking their psychotropic medication because of sexual side effects. Rullo said, “The first one to three weeks of taking an antidepressant is when you start feeling those side effects, and you don’t start feeling the benefit until four to six weeks.”

TREATMENT OPTIONS

Treatment options for antidepressant-associated sexual dysfunction include behavioral strategies such as exercise, scheduling sexual activity, vibratory stimulation and psychotherapy.

WHAT IS NORMAL

“I tell my patients that normal is whatever is working for you,” Rullo said. “If you are distressed about your current sexual function, then that’s something we need to address.”