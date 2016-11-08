In fact, until a few weeks ago, the 66-year-old grandmother never thought she would get a tattoo, much less one that stretched across her breast. But the cancer survivor decided four years after her diagnosis and two years after breast reconstruction that she was ready to quit undressing in the dark.

Soraci, 49, first tattooed a mastectomy patient more than 20 years ago. Several years ago, the demand started to grow. Now she works with three or four survivors a month.

That increase is due, in part, to cancer patients doing their own research and becoming better informed about post-surgery options, said Dr. Theresa Schwartz, a breast surgeon who works out of St. Louis University Hospital.

And though the incidences of invasive breast cancer have stabilized in the past few years — about 247,000 new cases are expected to be diagnosed in the United States in 2016 — mastectomies are on the rise.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than a third of women with early-stage breast cancer opt to have a mastectomy. And the number of women who choose to have a healthy breast removed as a preventive measure has tripled in the past decade.

After a patient has healed from the surgery, Schwartz said, she can remain flat-chested or undergo breast reconstruction. Then, if the nipple and areola have been removed, the woman can decide whether she wants to get a tattoo to mimic the look. Or she may prefer something artistic to create a new appearance.

“It’s the one thing they have control over after 18 months of treatment,” Schwartz said. Knowing about the possibility of post-op tattoos helps relieve a patient’s anxiety, she said.

Some plastic surgeons offer a skin coloring procedure, but their tools and pigments are limited. The nipple area can turn out looking like a flat, monochromatic disk. And the color may fade over time.

Soraci can blend an infinite combination of pinks and browns to complement skin tone, and use shading and highlights to create a three-dimensional illusion.

“Plastic surgeons are not graphic artists,” Schwartz said. “And they can’t do anything different,” like a cascade of ivy or a blooming sunflower. “The tattoos are a means of self-expression. It’s realizing you have a new beginning once you’re done with treatment.”

So Schwartz sends her patients to Soraci, whom the doctor found out about a couple years ago from a patient who had previously been tattooed by the artist.

A NURTURING HAND

Soraci, who has a degree in fine arts from Washington University, finds fulfillment helping women figure out how they want to look and feel in their new bodies.

“After all the medical treatment,” she said, “a nurturing hand is nice.”

She makes appointments for her mastectomy patients in the morning, before the Delmar Loop studio is officially open. It’s quiet and private. The tattoo stalls are empty.

Soraci takes her time with the women, describing what she is doing and why, asking them about preferences, and explaining how the tattoo will soften their scars, and maybe, the constant reminder of their disease.

The grandmother who met with Soraci on a recent morning was intrigued about changing her appearance. “You don’t want to see your (scarred) chest. You certainly don’t look like you used to,” she said of the removal and reconstruction of her left breast. “Nothing matches. I was really shocked that it looked pretty bad.”

Even as she did some online research, however, she thought, “I’m 66. Who cares what I look like? But then I finally decided, I care. I want to like the way I look.”

Still, second thoughts had almost spurred her to cancel her appointment. “But after the breast cancer, this seems like minor stuff,” said the Collinsville, Ill., resident, who did not want her name used because she hadn’t told her children of her foray into body art. The pain is typically less than with other tattoos; after surgery, the breast area usually has diminished sensitivity.

At the front counter of the tattoo parlor in the Delmar Loop, she pulls out her phone and shows Soraci a picture of a cluster of flowers with a butterfly hovering on the side. Soraci takes her into a small room and examines her. Then Soraci disappears into a back office where she will draw the image, sizing it to fit a template that has been shaped and folded to match the woman’s curves.

A LONG JOURNEY

“Post-mastectomy tattoos encompass the true nature of tattooing,” said Soraci. “They mark a real rite of passage, a celebration to an end of a very traumatic journey.”

Linda Leah of St. Peters, Mo., has been on this journey twice. Leah, 51, was first diagnosed with cancer 30 years ago, in her thyroid.

Last fall, a routine mammogram led to a biopsy that found two types of cancer. She underwent a double mastectomy in February. In the prep room, her doctor talked about her nipples for the first time.

If a tumor is found within 2 centimeters of a woman’s nipples, removal is recommended; 4 centimeters away is considered