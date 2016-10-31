St. Louis County to offer free flu shots

County public health nurses will be giving out free flu shots to people who are either uninsured or underinsured, and are at least 6 months old.

The first session will be held from 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Government Services Center, 320 W Second St.

Other dates and locations include:

Nov. 9, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at CHUM, 120 W. Second St.

Nov. 15, 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the New San Marco Apartments, 230 W. Third St.

Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Damiano Center, 206 W. Fourth St.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that getting a flu vaccine each year is the best way to protect yourself from influenza. Symptoms of influenza include fever, cough, sore throat, chills, body aches and fatigue.