Health Notes

Among efforts of The Rutabaga Project:

• Funds have been provided by Essentia and other organizations, so the project can purchase Community Supported Agriculture shares for residents. The shares are boxes of vegetables and other products from local farmers.

• Working with the new Virginia Market Square Farmers' Market, which recently began accepting payments through the Minnesota Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Essentia provides SNAP customers a one-to-one match of up to $10 per person per week at the farmers market.

• The Virginia's Growing Together initiative, which will allow residents to rent garden plots in four areas beginning next spring. Essentia is providing money for seeds and other supplies, and to hire a garden coordinator.

Every three years, Essentia surveys residents and community leaders in areas served by an Essentia hospital, according to the news release.

Health fair at Myers-Wilkins

The annual Myers-Wilkins Community Health Resource Fair will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Myers-Wilkins Elementary School, 1027 N. Eighth Ave. E.

The event will include an expo with tables from community agencies, health care organizations and businesses; health care navigators to assist in applying for health insurance; a nutritious dinner; and a community survey.

The event is sponsored by Together for Health at Myers-Wilkins along with the Myers-Wilkins Community School Collaborative.

Memory screenings at Kmart

Free memory screenings will be offered at all Kmart Pharmacy locations in November, according to a news release from the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, which is teaming up with Kmart to offer the service.

In the Twin Ports, Kmart has a store with a pharmacy in West Duluth.

A memory screening is a simple, noninvasive cognitive test consisting of questions and tasks designed to gauge memory, language and thinking skills, according to the news release. A screening is appropriate for anyone who does not have a concern now but wants to see how their memory is currently for future comparisons. It is not a diagnosis, but if an individual scores below the normal threshold, he or she will be referred to a primary care physician for a full evaluation.

Not all memory problems indicate Alzheimer's disease, the news release noted. Other sources of memory problems include vitamin deficiencies, thyroid issues and depression, which are treatable and, in some cases, curable.

Health insurance online

An online "window-shopping" tool is available to help Minnesotans shop and compare health insurance plans in advance of open enrollment, MNsure announced.

The tool is designed to help users quickly compare plan options and learn about their health insurance costs and financial assistance, according to a MNsure news release. It's available in English and Spanish and in a format compatible with mobile devices.

Open enrollment itself begins Nov. 1 and continues until Jan. 31.

The comparison tool can be found at mnsure.org.

Aging information in Proctor

Questions surrounding aging and housing, aging and health care, aging and power of attorney or aging and personal assistance will be addressed during a free information meeting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Forbes United Methodist Church, 33 Grove St., Proctor.

Arrowhead Area Agency on Aging will lead the meeting.

It's the first of a series of informational meetings to be presented by the church.