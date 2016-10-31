Jacket will make for a nice fall hike in any conditions

The jacket features a DryVent 2.5-layer waterproof and breathable membrane, meaning you get all the waterproofing you need even under severe conditions. High-wear areas like the shoulders, back and elbows feature a tougher nylon for more durability, while the rest of the jacket is thinner to keep the weight down and help the sweat escape on those strenuous hikes. The ample hood fits easily over a cap and keeps you comfortably dry, while hem cinches allow you to conform the jacket to your own body. Zippers under the arms can help you cool off when you need to, and of course, it’s “media compatible,” meaning there’s a convenient pocket for your phone that allows you to run the cord for your headphones through the jacket.

Price: $200, www.thenorthface.com