Jacket will make for a nice fall hike in any conditions
Fall can be one of the best times to explore the outdoors — fewer people and bugs, fall colors and more comfortable temperatures. Of course, when the rain comes in the summer, it’s usually a refreshing chance to cool off. In the fall, however, that rain can make a comfortable autumn day very cold, very quickly. The North Face FuseForm Dot Matrix jacket will help ensure that you stay dry when the rain comes, without having to deal with unnecessary bulk when the sun is out.
The jacket features a DryVent 2.5-layer waterproof and breathable membrane, meaning you get all the waterproofing you need even under severe conditions. High-wear areas like the shoulders, back and elbows feature a tougher nylon for more durability, while the rest of the jacket is thinner to keep the weight down and help the sweat escape on those strenuous hikes. The ample hood fits easily over a cap and keeps you comfortably dry, while hem cinches allow you to conform the jacket to your own body. Zippers under the arms can help you cool off when you need to, and of course, it’s “media compatible,” meaning there’s a convenient pocket for your phone that allows you to run the cord for your headphones through the jacket.
Price: $200, www.thenorthface.com