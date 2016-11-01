When Leonard says “clinical,” he doesn’t mean a hospital or neighborhood clinic. He means the St. Louis County Jail, the Douglas County Jail or one of other 34 county jails in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa that the company he founded, MEnD Correctional Care, contracts with to provide health care for inmates.

Like anyone else, prison and jail inmates need medical care. Federal Bureau of Corrections facilities, such as the Federal Prison Camp in Duluth, have their own medical staff. The Arrowhead Juvenile Center and the Northeast Regional Corrections Center have their own nursing staff but contract with Essentia Health for physicians and the Human Development Center for mental health services, said Kay Arola, executive director of Arrowhead Regional Corrections.

St. Louis County turned to MEnD Correctional four years ago, said Robyn Wojciechowski, longtime jail administrator.

Previously, the jail had contracted with Essentia Health for its medical services, she said. When the county put out a call for a new provider, it got four proposals, Wojciechowski said, and MEnD stood out.

“They were willing to flex and work with our needs versus a one size fits all,” she said. “We could customize. They’re good at customizing.”

WHY WORK IN JAILS?

Some of Leonard’s employees come out of backgrounds in nursing homes and home care, he said. A few even have experience in corrections. Some medical providers come because they’re fed up with insurance-related paperwork of more conventional practices, he said.

“The other thing I heard all the time when people come to join us is that they were working in a nursing home (and) I got kicked and scratched and punched all the time,” he related.

In county jails, “you don’t get touched,” he said. “There’s too many things put in place to prevent that.”

Health professionals also come under attack in hospitals, Leonard said, and especially in emergency rooms.

One of MEnD’s directors of nursing agreed.

“The security side of it is (a) huge perk to this job,” said Michelle Skorich, who directs nursing in the Sherburne County facility as well as the “float” nurses assigned to facilities as needed. “I feel safer here than I would ever feel in a hospital or clinic or other nursing setting.”

Still, he has to offer above-average pay, Leonard said, and there’s still competition for employees.

“Employees understand that they’ve got choices, and you have to show not only appropriate pay but appreciation and support,” he said. “Otherwise they’ll walk, and they won’t think twice about it. So turnover is up in health care in general.”

When Skorich was in nursing school, “I actually thought I would work with moms and babies,” the St. Cloud woman said. “It turns out I work with inmates now. I knew within the first week that this is something I would do the rest of my life.”

Skorich, 28, started with MEnD six years ago, three months after she earned her nursing degree.

Skorich jokes that she has a life sentence but gets to go home every day.

She loves the challenge of the job because it’s different every day, Skorich said. “You’re constantly shifting gears, and you’re looking at the whole person.”

She thinks more health professionals are learning about corrections as a workplace, Skorich said. Nonetheless, staffing “does pose a challenge, especially when nurses have so many different opportunities.”

At the time of the interview with Leonard he was particularly looking for a psychiatrist to complement what he called “a team, becoming an army actually, of mental health professionals” employed by MEnD.

As of Monday, the position still was listed on MEnD’s website.

“There’s such a shortage of psychiatric providers to start with,” Leonard said.

In just 10 years, mental health and chemical dependency problems have increased dramatically in county jails, Leonard said. They affected about half of inmates when he started; it’s now more like three out of four inmates, he said.

‘I HAD NO INTEREST’

Although Leonard might spend most of his time at his company’s office suite in Waite Park, Minn., he was making weekly visits to the Douglas and St. Louis County jails earlier this fall while training a new medical provider for the facilities.

“No matter how experienced you are as a clinician, if you haven’t worked corrections it behooves you to have thorough orientation and training in corrections,” Leonard said.

Even when he’s not helping during a transitional time, Leonard takes a regular on-call shift with his company, he said. “That does keep me attached, if you will,” he said. “There’s nothing better than being on call and working together in the trenches.”

Leonard was interviewed in the late afternoon at Panera in the Miller Hill Mall area after taking bites of a sandwich between calls on his cellphone updating him on jail inmates’ conditions. He faced a 150-mile drive back to Waite Park before his day was done.

A burly, gregarious man with a hearty laugh, Leonard was wearing a denim shirt with a logo bearing the name of his company.

He’s running a company devoted exclusively to medical care in county jails, with between 150 and 160 employees, about 85 percent of them are medical professionals, he said. But until a decade ago, he knew nothing of medicine behind bars.

“I had no interest in corrections,” he said.

He was part of a community practice in the northeast metro area in 2006 when he got a call from a childhood friend who had grown up to be sheriff of Sherburne County, northwest of the Twin Cities.

The county’s jail is unusually large, housing up to 667 inmates, and serves the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Immigrations Custom Enforcement and the state Department of Corrections as well as the county’s own inmate population.

EMBRACING INMATE CARE

Knowing that Leonard had a business degree as well as a medical degree, the sheriff asked him to take a look at the facility’s medical care, which was being provided by a hospital system, Leonard said.

Leonard took a look and made his recommendations.

“And of course as soon as I told (the sheriff) what I thought should be done — ‘Great, I want you to do it, Todd.’”

Leonard laughed.

“And I said: Not a chance. I’ve never set foot in a jail, and I don’t plan on it.

“And we started talking more and he said: ‘You don’t understand. What you just put down on paper is probably going to save the taxpayers of this county a half a million dollars a year.’ And he kind of convinced me.”

It was his home county; his mom was a county commissioner there, Leonard explained. And he figured if it didn’t work out he always could return to his community practice.

And then he was hooked.

“As soon as I started working in the jail, it just stimulated me intellectually, clinically, and I found it very intriguing,” Leonard said. “And so I actually started to embrace it. And then I started to realize very quickly once I started working there that there really seems to be … almost a treatment or service gap in corrections for health care.”

He started getting calls from other counties and by 2009 had formed his company — with one employee. Now his support staff and administrative team have outgrown their office suite in Waite Park and he’s looking to purchase an office building, Leonard said.

‘EVERYBODY WINS’

Eighty of Minnesota’s 87 counties have their own jails, and MEnD serves 33 of them. He estimates his company cares for half of the state’s county jail inmates, Leonard said.

It has proven to be a profitable business, he said.

“We’re not charity work,” Leonard said. “I look at it as: If we’re doing our work correctly, everybody wins.”

If it’s done right, inmates get high-quality care, a county’s taxpayer gets “relatively low cost” and his company is profitable and successful, Leonard said.

For St. Louis County, MEnD provides health technicians and nursing staff from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. weekdays and eight hours a day on weekends; nurses and medical providers (physicians, physician’s assistants or nurse practitioners) on call around the clock, a medical provider once a week and a mental health specialist on site two days a week and available via telemedicine three days a week, Wojciechowski said.

The most recent monthly billing from the company was for a little more than $50,000, she said.

Wojciechowski and Leonard share a mutual respect.

“What I like about him, what I think is different than anything I’ve had before is I can pick up and call not only the owner of the group but I’m also speaking to the medical director at the same time,” Wojciechowski said. “I pick up the phone, and somebody knows who I am by first name. … We get a lot of personalized service. He knows what our issues are.”

Of Wojciechowski, Leonard said: “Robyn, she has a high standard of accountability, which I respect. She is not afraid to engage in conversation about anything she’s concerned about.”

NOT SO DIFFERENT

Drug abuse is epidemic in corrections, Leonard said, and some inmates can find a way to get high even when they’re in jail. The prescription antidepressant Wellbutrin, he said, is popular with some inmates. Instead of swallowing it they’ll crush it and snort it — giving them a buzz that somewhat resembles a methamphetamine high.

One might assume from all this that caring for jail inmates is significantly different from caring for patients in the community.

“It’s different, but it’s less different than you think, and I’ll tell you why,” Leonard responded. “People like to label inmates as trouble patients or difficult patients. I don’t say that. You have difficult or trouble patients everywhere you work. There may be a little bit more of a concentration in corrections … but there’s still all the different kinds of patients that you saw in the clinic or the hospital setting you’re seeing here, and it’s just a different environment to practice in.”

He thinks he’s helping to give medical care in that environment a better name, Leonard said.

“There was this notion that if you worked in corrections you were the misfit,” he said. “And that this was the place where people who had less skill, less success, that’s where you worked. I feel like after 10 years we’re starting to change that idea.

“I’m really proud of that because I think there are some amazing people that work in this industry right now, and I’m lucky enough to have some of them on our team.”