NUTRITION: Versatile squash can be used in dinner or dessert

Winter squash gets its name because the fruit is harvested in the fall, and the tough skin can allow the fruit to be stored throughout the winter months. Winter squash come from the genus Cucurbita. This family of plants is grown all over the world and the entire plant from the fruit, flowers, and vines can be used. However, for this article I am going to focus on the fruit which can be used in both savory and sweet dishes.

The nutritional content varies from one variety to another, but squash is known for being rich in beta-carotene; this is what gives it its orange color. Beta-carotene is known as a pro-vitamin because once in the body, beta-carotene is converted to vitamin A. Vitamin A helps maintain skin and hair, promote good vision and promote strong immune function. Squash is also a good source of potassium and vitamin C.

Acorn squash gets its name from its acorn shape. Look for skins that are bright or dark green, once they have turned orange, the inside flesh can get tough. The flesh is a light yellow color. Acorn squash has a mild flavor, so don’t be afraid to season it well; it pairs beautifully with Asian flavors such as curry, ginger, chili and lime.

Butternut squash has a light cream colored skin, and the inside is a rich orange color. This varietal is known for its rich nutty and sweet flavor. It often used to make sauces and soups because the flesh has a smooth texture and is flavorful enough to be used on its own.

Delicata squash has a thin yellow and green rind because of this thin rind, this squash may not keep as long as other winter squash varietals. The thin skin is edible which makes this a good squash to slice. Try roasting thin slices with a drizzle of olive oil, herbs and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.

Hubbard squash is a squash that is often used in canned pumpkin. It is one of the largest winter squash varietals. The squash is oval shaped with tapered ends. The rind can range in color from gray, to green, to orange and the inside flesh is a golden yellow-orange. Because this varietal is similar to pumpkin, it is often used in baked goods like pies, breads and cookies.

Spaghetti squash has a yellow rind and is oval shaped. When cooked or scraped away from the rind, the flesh becomes stringy and resembles spaghetti. This squash has a mild flavor which allows it to be used as a substitute for pasta and paired with a variety of sauces.

Many squash varieties can be substituted for each other in recipes (except for spaghetti squash). Squash can be cooked many ways. It is often baked or roasted in the oven, but if you are in a hurry, it can even be microwaved. Keep it whole, cut it into chunks or puree it. Cooked squash also freezes well in single portions for later use. Remember squash is very versatile and can be used in savory and sweet dishes, try incorporating some into your dinner and dessert today!

Brenda Schwerdt, RDN, LD, CNSC, is a clinical dietitian at St. Luke’s hospital. Contact her at dietitian@slhduluth.com.