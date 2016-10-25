But as a medical professional with clinical knowledge of what happens inside our brains and an awareness of popular culture, Baldes has thoughts about what makes scary things attractive to many — and unattractive to others.

It’s in our genes.

“We see it really from early childhood,” said Baldes, whose practice is with St. Luke’s Psychiatry Associates. “Some kids are thrill-seekers. They walk across the top of the monkey bars. Some kids never dream of walking across the monkey bars. Some kids are terrified of that.”

Although some might enjoy it more than others, all of us are experiencing the same things when we go to a horror movie, or enter a haunted house, or ride on a roller coaster.

“There’s a variety of physiological changes that happen,” Baldes said. “It prepares us to be able to respond.”

When the scary thing happens, there’s a big release of the hormone called adrenaline, he said. But there’s also a surge of the pleasure hormone, dopamine. The dopamine release comes with all sorts of things that people might find enjoyable, he said: eating a good piece of fried chicken, the plunge down on a roller coaster, catching

a walleye.

It turns out some people get more out of dopamine than others.

“For people who like to be scared or are thrill-seekers, that dopamine is not cleared as quickly,” he said. “So the euphoria has a higher signal strength, so to speak. … The experience is much more rewarding.

“We think of them as adrenaline junkies, but actually they’re dopamine junkies,” Baldes said.

A STUDENT OF SCARES

Baldes places himself more on the safe and secure side of the scale. Margee Kerr is way on the thrill-seeking side.

“I love the thrill that comes from scary things,” Kerr said in a telephone interview earlier this month.

Kerr not only loves scary things, she has made a career out of them. She studies fear as a sociologist who teaches at the University of Pittsburgh and Robert Morris University, is author of a book on the subject (“Scream — Chilling Adventures in the Science of Fear”) and is a consultant with various haunted places “on how to make their attractions more scary,” Kerr said. Previously, she moonlighted for a number of years as a consultant for ScareHouse, a year-around attraction in Pittsburgh.

Kerr is 36. By this time, having lived and breathed the world of thrills and horrors for years, one might think there would be nothing left that could scare her.

Not so.

“You can choose to suspend your disbelief,” she said. “I can go through a haunted house or watch a scary movie …. (and) remind myself that it’s fake. That’s no fun. I like to let myself get wrapped up in it.”

The joy in being scared extends back to her childhood, Kerr said. She was reading Edgar Allen Poe poems and “The Tell-Tale Heart” when she was little and “Frankenstein” in her early teens. “I grew up riding horses and on farms a lot,” she said. “I liked the rustic gothic novels and investigation of the spooky.”

Early in her academic career, she studied how fear underlies discrimination and inequality, she said.

Then, Kerr said, “I had one of those light-bulb moments when I thought: Well, I really like being scared.”

‘FEAR KEEPS US ALIVE’

It makes sense that we would avoid things that cause fear, Kerr said, but many of us don’t. Through academic research, she wanted to understand why that is and what Americans’ relationship with fear is.

Both Kerr and Baldes noted that fear, under control, is good for us.

“Fear keeps us alive,” Baldes said. “Fear is one of our primal emotions, and inability to recognize dangerous situations gets you killed. People who don’t have a tendency to become afraid, those are folks that need to be taken care of.”

How we experience fear has a lot to do with the environment we’re in, the experts said. We might feel safe watching a horror movie in a theater because we know we are in a secure environment; less safe walking through a high-crime district

at night.

“The big difference is going to be the amount of control that you feel that you have over a situation,” Kerr said.

A lot depends on our previous experiences, Baldes said.

“We’ll say Detroit … or a rough part of Minneapolis — if you grow up there and you’re familiar with that, it’s going to be much less scary,” he said. “That’s all contingent upon priming and context.”

‘WE GET DESENSITIZED’

As to what’s showing on the screens, neither Baldes nor Kerr is a fan of gore.

When movie or haunted house directors keep stepping up the level of gore, “we get desensitized,” Kerr said. “They think we need to get more gory or violent or aggressive. Really, you have to offer something different, unexpected. Those are the things that scare us. Blood and gore we see all the time.”

Although Baldes generally doesn’t go to horror movies, he said he’s noticing that Hollywood seems to be turning away from gore and back to suspense.

“I think the culture has swung back to scary in a different way and, I think, a more effective way,” he said.

Some of the best scary movies of all time didn’t rely primarily on blood and gore, Baldes said.

“People talk about ‘Psycho’ as being scary,” he said. “ ‘The Shining’ doesn’t have a lot of guts or horrifying special effects. (Stanley) Kubrick set up scenes that were confusing and very unsettling.”

An example, he said, is a scene in which two small girls are standing in a hallway. At face value, they’re harmless, but in the context of the movie, seeing them is scary.

CREEPY CLOWNS

Likewise with clowns.

“The scary clown … at face value is supposed to be amusing and safe and fun, but with the right modifications to behavior or dress or setting, it can be deeply unsettling,” Baldes said.

By their nature, clowns have the ability to be scary, Kerr said.

“They are inherently creepy characters because of the masked face and the inability to read the facial expression,” she said.

The nationwide creepy clown movement is “compelling because it’s confusing to us psychologically,” Baldes said.

For those who play the part of creepy clowns, the motivation is a sense of power, Baldes said.

“Ultimately, I think this is people who are getting a kick out of scaring other people and feeling a sense of power,” he said.

It’s a fad that will pass, Baldes said, but he hopes while it lasts it doesn’t result in people doing foolish, violent things — either as clowns or in response to clowns.

TRY IT AGAIN

Finally, for those of us who avoid scary things, Kerr suggests we might have been exposed too soon as young children to a horror movie or haunted experience. She wants us to give it another try.

“(They should) check in every couple of years and find a horror movie they might like and see if it’s as bad as they remember it being,” Kerr said. “I’ve talked to a lot of people who hated horror movies before, and now they love them.”