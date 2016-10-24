Three moves to get toned arms

Simone De La Rue decided to create an exercise technique, called Body by Simone, which provides a solid foundation based in dance, but you most definitely don’t have to be a dancer to do them. Each workout is broken down into its most basic components, so even those with two left feet can make it work. Plus, each move, repetition, and workout is created to safeguard against injuries.

“Dancing is a whole-body activity,” De La Rue said, “and with that in mind, I created workouts that use all your muscles from head to toe each time you exercise.”

Below are three fitness exercises to target and tone your arms (as well as a few other necessary muscles at the same time).

The shoulder tap press

1. Start in the perfect plank with your wrists underneath your shoulder and elbows slightly bent.

2. Take one hand off the floor, and tap your shoulder.

3. Place your hand back down and replace with the other hand.

4. Then, with both hands down, lower your body to the mat, and press back up. Be sure to tuck your tail under and engage your core to protect your lower back.

5. Repeat three sets of 10.

Muscle worked: shoulders, chest, core, and back

The Superwoman in Flight

1. Start in the perfect plank. Correct form is essential for this exercise.

2. As you engage your core, lift your arm and opposite leg off the ground at the same time.

3. Hold for two seconds, place back down onto the mat, and repeat on the other side. For a more advanced hold, go for five seconds on each side.

4. Repeat three sets of 10.

Muscles worked: shoulders, chest, core, back, glutes, and hamstrings

The triceps shredder

1. Start sitting on your backside. Place your hands underneath you, with your fingertips facing your heels.

2. Come up into a bridge. Take one foot off and rest it on top of your knee.

3. Lower down into your triceps dip. As you extend back up, kick your leg up to the ceiling.

4. Lower the leg and body into a dip, and repeat. Make sure to swap sides.

5. Repeat three sets of 20 reps on each side.

Muscles worked: triceps, biceps, glutes, and hamstrings