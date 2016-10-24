Smartwool meets expectations for running shorts

Running shorts seem like they should be the easiest thing in the world to buy. Yet while there is not much to them, a lot of things can go wrong. Maybe that explains why most of us have a couple of go-to pairs while the rest sit in the closet gathering dust? The problem is that a running short that doesn’t fit right can produce chaffing, something that no runner wants to talk about. So while it may not take a doctorate to manufacture good men’s running apparel, the Smartwool PhD Run Short at least earns an honorary degree for its excellent performance.