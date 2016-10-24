Smartwool meets expectations for running shorts
Running shorts seem like they should be the easiest thing in the world to buy. Yet while there is not much to them, a lot of things can go wrong. Maybe that explains why most of us have a couple of go-to pairs while the rest sit in the closet gathering dust? The problem is that a running short that doesn’t fit right can produce chaffing, something that no runner wants to talk about. So while it may not take a doctorate to manufacture good men’s running apparel, the Smartwool PhD Run Short at least earns an honorary degree for its excellent performance.
The polyester exterior offers nice coverage with a five-inch inseam, but you still have plenty of flexibility if you like to run fast. But what makes the PhD shorts stand out is the interior brief made with Merino wool and nylon that keeps everything locked into place that needs to be. They’re soft and comfortable, and they do an good job wicking away moisture and keeping odor at bay. A zippered back pocket will keep a key or credit card secure, and the shorts offer 360-degree reflectivity for added visibility at night.
$75, www.smartwool.com