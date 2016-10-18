HEALTH NOTES: Mental health chapter in Superior

The kickoff, which will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. in the community room at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospital-Superior, 3500 Tower Ave., is free and open to the public. It will include a listening session on mental health needs; information on support groups for people who live with mental illness and/or their families and friends; and refreshments and door prizes.

With the new chapter comes two new support groups:

A peer support group from 5:30-7 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month in the hospital’s community room. This group’s meetings already are underway.

A family support group from 5:30-7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month (beginning Nov. 7) in the meeting room of the Superior Public Library, 1530 Tower Ave.

The group also is seeking board members for terms beginning in January. For more information, contact namidouglascountywi@gmail.com.

Learning about dementia research

A researcher whose focus is dementia and Alzheimer’s disease will be the keynote speaker at a free community event on medical research.

The “Essential Learning” event, sponsored by Essentia Health, will take place from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Clyde Iron Works, 2920 W. Michigan St.

Dr. Eric Larson, vice president for research at Seattle-based Group Health, will speak about patient engagement and how it is changing health care research and delivery.

The event is designed to highlight Essentia’s research professionals and the work they do through the Essentia Institute of Rural Health, according to an Essentia news release. The evening will begin with an open house in which participants can browse exhibits and research displays while enjoying appetizers and a fruit smoothie bar. Larson’s talk will begin at 5:45 p.m. and will be followed by a panel discussion.

The event is open to the public, but RSVP if possible by calling (218) 576-0814, emailing eirh.events@essentiahealth.org or visiting essentiainstitute.org/rsvp.

‘Being Mortal’ at St. Luke’s

A free screening of a documentary exploring end-of-life care will be shown on Oct. 27 in the auditorium at St. Luke’s hospital, 915 E. First St.

The showing of the PBS program “Being Mortal” will be followed by a guided conversation on how to take concrete steps to identify and communicate wishes about end-of-life goals and preferences, according to a St. Luke’s news release.

Registration will take place from 6-6:30 p.m. followed by the program from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

“Being Mortal” tells the story of a surgeon, Dr. Atul Gawande, as he shares stories from the people and families he encounters in light of his own father’s cancer diagnosis.

To register for the free screening, call (218) 249-5527 or visit slhduluth.com/beingmortal.

Online journaling

New online journaling groups for cancer survivors, stroke and TBI survivors, those living with ALS and Parkinson’s, caregivers, family and friends are being offered by Project Lulu’s Reflecting Pools.

A six-week support session begins Oct. 24.

You can learn more and sign up online at projectlulu.org/reflectingpool.

Medicare answers

Several opportunities will be offered in November to get answers to questions about Medicare.

The sessions are provided by the Senior LinkAge Line through the Arrowhead Regional Development Commission’s Area Agency on Aging.

The places and dates:

Nov. 3 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 4831 Grand Ave.

Wednesdays, Nov. 2, 9, 16 and 23, and Mondays, Nov. 7 and 28, at the Missabe Building, 227 W. First St., Suite 103.

To schedule an appointment, call the Senior LinkAge Line at (800) 333-2433.

Lawyer joins Alzheimer’s board

A real estate attorney in Duluth has joined the board of directors of the Alzheimer’s Association Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter.

Lori Fulkerson has been a volunteer facilitator for the group’s caregiver support group in Duluth since 2011 and was honorary chairwoman of the Duluth Walk to End Alzheimer’s in 2014, according to a news release from the regional chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

She is a real estate attorney with Maurices Inc.

Alzheimer’s impacts 5.4 million Americans including more than 100,000 in Minnesota, according to the news release.

Essentia offers eCheck-In

Essentia Health patients now can pre-register for appointments with their computer or mobile device, the health system announced in a news release.

Pre-registration is one of the newest features of the health system’s Essentiamyhealth.org website.

The eCheck-In can be done up to seven days in advance or as late as 30 minutes before the appointment, according to the news release. Patients can update insurance and personal information and, if necessary, fill out a Medicare secondary payer questionnaire.

MyHealth online also allows patients to access to their medical records, schedule appointments, and order prescription refills.

In other uses of technology, the health system also offers appointment reminders via text message and posts wait times on its websites for many of its ER, urgent care and convenient care locations.

More on basics of Medicare

A forum on the basics of Medicare, as well as the future of Medicare and Social Security, will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 410 N. Arlington Ave. It’s sponsored by The Citizens Federation and is free and open to the public.

For more information, call (218) 727-0207 or email admin@citizensfed.org. RSVP is desired but not required.

Compiled by John Lundy