UMD, Twin Cities researchers looking at transgender aging

That perception helped lead Knochel, 46, along with Dylan Flunker of the Twin Cities-based Rainbow Health Initiative, to use their research skills to find out how older transgender individuals are faring in Minnesota.

Along with Marg France of Northland LGBT Elders, they presented the results of their research to date during a session Thursday morning that was part of the annual St. Louis County Health and Human Service Conference.

The two-day event, in its 34th year, set a pre-registration record of close to 2,300 this year, said Mary Bridget Lawson, conference chairwoman. Add to that 330 presenters, 300 individuals staffing 150 exhibits and 175 walk-in registrations by 9:30 a.m., and it's not surprising that there was a bit of a traffic jam entering the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center parking lots on Thursday morning.

A few dozen among them gathered in one of the conference rooms to learn about the study, titled the Minnesota Transgender Aging Project. By a show of hands, many indicated they had worked with transgender individuals in one way or another, but far fewer had experience with transgender people aged 55 and older.

One of the exceptions was Duane Dale, a therapist with the Range Mental Health Center. He's working with an individual who is nearing 60 and is in the process of transitioning to female but still identifies by the pronouns "he" and "him," Dale said.

As first one and then another of the client's "significant others" were dying, he was kicked out of the hospital and not allowed to be with the loved one, Dale said.

"He's lived through a great deal and he's resilient," Dale said. "I'm just here today to learn more about how I can help this person."

Knochel and Flunker, 30, had challenges in reaching older transgender individuals for the study, which is being conducted in Northeastern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area, they said.

"Even though we knew that folks were isolated, I still had the sense that once we found these trans elder adults, they would be part of a hidden group of folks who would know one another," Knochel said. "And instead we're finding people who maybe know nobody else who is trans and older."

They changed the lower end of the age in their study from 60 to 55 partially for that reason, Flunker said. They also started to have some success after placing targeted ads on Facebook.

"Who knew that the trans 55-and-over population is really hooked on Facebook?" Flunker asked with a chuckle.

A year into the study — funded by the University of Minnesota's Clinical and Translational Science Institute — only 20 interviews have been conducted with transgender people. Knochel and Flunker both cautioned that the results they were sharing are preliminary.

One thing that has emerged in the early going is little planning for aging, along with a reluctance to ever enter long-term care facilities, Flunker said. Several people whom he has interviewed have told him they would never enter such a facility, he said, even if it meant ending their own lives.

France spoke of the thinking behind that reluctance.

"Transgender women, they go into a nursing home, they can be put into a room with a male," said France, who is a retired social worker. "I think about the population that these folks are going to live with, and that population is the same population that were discriminatory."

Trans individuals expressed concern about becoming dependent upon people who don't understand them, Flunker said. "I just want to be treated like an old lady; that's who I am," one interviewee told him.