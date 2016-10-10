As Karl Randa battles the second round of an aggressive cancer, money worries should be the last thing on the minds of the Hermantown man and his family. But events compounding on top of his health issues have made that difficult.

Someone broke into the Randa family's home and stole valuable possessions, said Karl's wife, Mary. And the family is facing the prospect of losing their house, and having to vacate the premises by early November.

"I don't know where I'm going to take my family," Mary said. She and Karl have four sons, three of whom are still at home.

Now high school classmates of Karl and Mary — members of the Denfeld High School Class of 1982 — are stepping up to help the family find and pay for a place to stay.

"I want him to have a peace of mind that he doesn't have to worry where his family is going to live," said David Stolen, one of Karl's and Mary's high school classmates. "We're going to pay for a move and pay for those living expenses, hopefully, for six months."

The group of Denfeld alumni has created an online GoFundMe fundraising page, and they plan to host a silent auction in November.

It was in 2013 that Karl Randa, 52, began battling Ewing's sarcoma, a rare form of childhood cancer even more rare in adults. He underwent an extensive surgery, resulting in the loss of both kidneys, his pancreas and a portion of an intestine, Mary Randa said.

"Everything was twisted together," said Mary. "Right away that's hard to recover from."

Then he endured nine months of chemotherapy. Karl went two-and-a-half years cancer-free while on dialysis — but then the cancer returned. Patients on dialysis must be cancer-free for four years to get on the kidney donation list, Mary said.

Now the tumors in Karl's stomach are bad enough that pain medications are not working well, Mary said. Karl has been receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Karl worked for the federal Department of Justice for 27 years, Mary said. He worked at Sandstone Federal Correctional Institution in Pine County for 12 years.

"People look up to him a lot. He's quite a leader," Mary said. "He's protected our communities."

Through Monday evening the online fundraiser had raised more than $10,500 in less than a week — surpassing the initial goal.

John Foucault, a deacon at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Duluth and one of the high school classmates helping Karl, Mary and their family, said he is amazed at the generosity exhibited by his former classmates.

"Even though we haven't seen each other in years and years, we have come together to help a former classmate," Foucault said, adding the goal is to give Karl and his family the "quality of life where they can spend time together as a family without having to worry where they're going to live."

Mary Randa said the family is appreciative of the help they are receiving.

"You don't always get that support and we haven't had it for a very long time," Mary said. "It's just a blessing to have friends like that from high school."

Online

Karl Randa fundraiser: gofundme.com/karlranda

If you go