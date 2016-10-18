NUTRITION: Give breakfast a health boost

Growing up, I didn’t like many of the typical breakfast foods, so my mom had to get creative. Remember, there is no rule on what has to be consumed at a specific meal. I’m a huge fan of using last night’s dinner leftovers for breakfast. Take your favorite meal and transform it into a simple grab-and-go item that makes your morning breakfast routine quick and easy.

Carbohydrates

Let’s first look at carbohydrates. Skip the pancakes, waffles and muffins. Select a whole-grain product such as whole-grain toast, whole-grain pitas or a whole-grain cereal such as oatmeal.

It doesn’t get much simpler than toast, and it is a perfect vehicle to carry some protein, fruits and vegetables. Some topping or stuffing ideas include: tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella; berries, avocado and balsamic vinegar; banana and peanut butter; melon, sliced almonds and goat cheese; pear and ricotta cheese; spinach, egg and a sprinkle of cheddar cheese; or smoked salmon, cucumber and light cream cheese.

Cook some oatmeal, barley, faro or quinoa in a large batch and then store individual portions in the refrigerator. The cooked cereal can be consumed cold or reheated quickly in the microwave. Mix up your toppings. Stir in some peanut butter, sliced fruit, spices such as cinnamon, a small handful of nuts and seeds, or pureed fruit such as applesauce or pumpkin.

Proteins

Next up, proteins. The classic breakfast bacon and sausage are high in fat and sodium. Think outside of the box when selecting breakfast proteins. Try to find ways to incorporate a variety of lean proteins, such as eggs, beans, dairy, poultry and fish.

Eggs can be quick and easy. Make a large batch of hard-boiled eggs and store them in the refrigerator. Another option would be to place a few whisked eggs and a handful of chopped vegetables (onion, spinach, peppers, mushrooms) in a sealed microwaveable container and store in the refrigerator overnight. In the morning, heat the uncovered container in the microwave for 30 seconds, stir and heat again until eggs are fully cooked (about 45 seconds). Eat scrambled eggs out of microwaveable container or wrap eggs in a whole-grain tortilla for a to-go breakfast burrito.

Speaking of breakfast burrito, try a black bean breakfast burrito. You can make the burrito filling ahead of time and then warm it in a whole-grain tortilla in the morning. Some filling ideas could include beans, rice, avocado, onions, peppers, tomatoes, salsa and cilantro.

Yogurt and cheeses such as cottage cheese and ricotta are also great mediums in which to add additional mix-ins like fruits and vegetables.

Fruits and vegetables

Don’t forget about fruits and vegetables. I have provided some examples on how to mix them into scrambled eggs, stir them into cereal or top off your toast. But most importantly have fruits and vegetables cleaned and cut, so they are easily accessible in the morning.

Keep cleaned and cut fruits and vegetables in zip-close bags or small containers, so they are easy to grab and go. And keep fruit and vegetables on hand that don’t require any preparation such as apples, berries, miniature sweet peppers and cherry tomatoes.

Make a large batch of smoothies and freeze or refrigerate individual portions. I don’t have a particular recipe or method that I like to use for smoothies. I like using frozen fruit because I think it is easier than cleaning soft ripe fruit and adding ice. I normally use a combination of 1 percent milk and juice; but you can also use yogurt, kefir or milk alternatives like almond or soy milk. Avoid adding sweeteners like honey.

Brenda Schwerdt, RDN, LD, CNSC, is a clinical dietitian at St. Luke’s hospital. Contact her at dietitian@slhduluth.com.