Students at Hermantown High School and Middle School wore red Friday in support of fellow student Keanu Irving, who was struck by a falling tree in the woods near his home in May. Keanu suffered multiple skull fractures and a swollen brain followed by 41 days of hospitalization. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Keanu Irving, 14, of Hermantown reacts Friday after being surprised by a large group of students from Hermantown High School and Middle School who wore red in a show of support for Irving, who was injured by a falling tree in the woods near his Hermantown home in May. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

The life of Hermantown 14-year-old Keanu Irving changed in the blink of an eye last May when, on an otherwise normal day, he was struck by a falling tree. He went into a coma and needed parts of his skull removed to undergo two brain surgeries while being hospitalized for 41 days.

“We’ve run the gamut of every emotion; we didn’t know if he was going to survive,” said Sherri Irving, with her husband, Rob Irving. “But Keanu is miraculously back home now, wearing a helmet full-time and facing additional surgeries on his skull, months of rehabilitation and long-term assistance.”

His classmates and teachers from Hermantown High School and Middle School -- an estimated 1,000 people -- wore red Friday in support of Keanu, and surprised him with a gathering in the gym as they posed for a group photo with a sign reading #KeanuStrong.

A benefit for Keanu Irving will be held Saturday from 5-8 p.m. at Skyline Lodge and Lanes at 4894 Miller Trunk Highway in Hermantown. The event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $10. Those unable to attend may send cash donations to the Keanu Irving Benefit Fund, c/o North Shore Bank of Commerce, 4810 Miller Trunk Highway, Hermantown, MN 55811.

Attendees will enjoy a taco bar, games, a raffle and silent auction that includes a flight to New York for a Broadway show, Minnesota Vikings tickets, Twins tickets and more than 120 other items. Additional information is available at Facebook.com/KeanuIrvingBenefit or by sending an email to KeanuIrvingBenefit@gmail.com.

