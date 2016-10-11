HEALTH NOTES: Bridging cultures in health care delivery

Two transcultural health experts from the University of Michigan-Flint will share a keynote address in a conference on culturally responsive health care this month at the College of St. Scholastica.

Hiba Wehbe-Alamah, an associate professor of nursing, and Marilyn McFarland, a professor of nursing, will present the opening address on “Transcultural Health Care Among Diverse Cultures” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27.

Flint, a onetime automotive hub with a poor, largely minority population, has been in the news for months because of lead-contaminated water.

A second keynote presentation, at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 28, will focus on indigenous health care. Presenters will be Michelle Johnson-Jennings, co-director of Research for Indigenous Community Health, and Derek Jennings. Both are assistant professors in the Department of Pharmacy Practice at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Breakout sessions will include addressing barriers facing underserved communities in the health care system, revitalizing traditional cultural practices of pregnancy and childbirth, honoring religious and cultural diversity in the grieving process and creating healing responses to intergenerational trauma and addiction.

Both keynotes are free and open to the public. A registration fee applies for the rest of the conference, and registration is requested by Oct. 21.

To learn more, visit www.go.css.edu/culturallyresponsive.

Checkups for children

Child and teen checkups are available for children from birth to age 20 who receive Minnesota Care or Medical Assistance, according to the St. Louis County Public Health and Human Services Department.

The checkups provide preventive health visits with the child’s doctor or primary clinic.

Help with finding a doctor or dentist, scheduling appointments, finding transportation or arranging for an interpreter is available by calling one of the following numbers: Duluth — (218) 725-5210; Virginia — (218) 471-7600; Hibbing (218) 262-6000; Ely (218) 365-8220; or (800) 450-9777.

Compiled by John Lundy