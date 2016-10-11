Heartburn is a common complaint, but some people suffer from a digestive disorder called gastroesophageal reflux disease and need strategies to cope with its symptoms.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) affects the lower esophageal sphincter, the ring of muscle between the esophagus and stomach. Reflux means the stomach’s contents back up into the esophagus. In most cases, GERD can be relieved through diet and lifestyle changes, but some people require medication or surgery.

GERD affects about 20 percent of Americans, according to the National Institutes of Health. If not well-managed, it can lead to more serious health problems. If you are having heartburn twice a week or more, discuss your symptoms with your doctor.

Complications can include esophagitis, or inflammation of the esophagus. Over many years, this may lead to precancerous changes in the esophagus. Your esophagus can also become too narrow, which leads to problems swallowing. Respiratory problems can occur if you breathe stomach acid into your lungs. Stomach acid can irritate your throat and lungs and cause problems such as hoarseness, laryngitis, chest congestion and asthma.

GERD symptoms can often be improved with simple lifestyle changes.

Eat smaller amounts and eat slower to help keep stomach acid low. The three G’s — grab, gulp and go — don’t make for good digestion.

Change your diet. Eliminate or reduce foods that trigger symptoms. Everyone is different in what foods are triggers. Common trigger foods include coffee, both regular and decaffeinated; carbonated beverages, especially colas; chocolate; peppermint; fried foods; spicy foods, tomatoes and tomato products; citrus fruits and juices; onion and garlic. Caffeine boosts acid in the stomach so try herbal teas without mint, milk and water instead.

Raise your head. Reflux is more likely to strike when you’re lying flat because stomach fluid can flow backward more easily. Raising the head of your bed 4-6 inches can help. Slide blocks or books under the legs at the head of your bed. Or, place a wedge under the mattress. The wedge should run from your waist to the top of your head. Don’t just prop your head on several pillows because this increases pressure on your stomach and can make GERD worse.

Relieve the pressure. Don’t lie down right after you eat. Wait a few hours for your stomach to empty. Avoid tight belts and tight-fitting clothes around the waist. Lose excess weight. Eat smaller meals, even if you have to eat more often.

Avoid smoking and alcohol. Both can relax the lower esophageal sphincter and make symptoms worse. Smoking also reduces saliva in your mouth and increases acid in your stomach. Saliva can neutralize the stomach acid’s effect in your esophagus.

Here is a soup recipe that warms the heart without the burn. Turkey Sweet Potato Soup has no tomatoes, onion or garlic, which are common GERD triggers. I adapted this recipe from “Taste of Home.”

Turkey Sweet Potato Soup

2 turkey tenderloins or fresh chicken breasts, chopped in bite-sized pieces (about 12 ounces)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large sweet red pepper, seeded and chopped fine

2 tablespoons minced fresh sage

¼ teaspoon salt (optional)

3 medium sweet potatoes or yams, peeled and cubed (about 4 cups)

4 cups unsalted chicken broth

1 cup frozen corn

1½ tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup evaporated skim milk or soy creamer

In a large saucepan or stockpot over medium heat, combine oil, turkey and red pepper. Cook until turkey is no longer pink. Add sage, salt and sweet potatoes; cook 3-4 minutes. Add unsalted chicken broth and frozen corn. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 45 minutes.

In a small bowl, mix evaporated milk or soy creamer with cornstarch until smooth. Bring soup to a boil and add cornstarch mixture. Cook and stir 2-3 minutes until thickened.

Nutrition facts: Makes eight 1-cup servings. Calories, 175; total fat, 4 gm; saturated fat, 0 grams; cholesterol, 25 mg; sodium, 220 mg (150 mg without salt); potassium, 300 mg; carbohydrates, 20 gm; fiber, 2 gm; protein, 14 gm.

Bonnie Brost is a registered dietitian in the Wellness Program at the Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Heart & Vascular Center in Duluth. Contact her at bonnie.brost@essentiahealth.org.