HEALTH NOTES: Kling, Lea kick off health conference

Storyteller Kevin Kling and musician Gaelynn Lea will headline the 34th annual St. Louis County Health and Human Services Conference in Duluth.

Kling and Lea will appear as part of the opening ceremony from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 13 in Symphony Hall at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, according to a news release from the county.

Kling is a Minnesota native perhaps best-known for his commentaries on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered.” He was born with a congenital birth defect and left with additional disabilities from a motorcycle accident. He will share perspectives on living with disabilities consistent with the theme of this year’s conference: “The Losses and Laughter We Grow Into.”

Lea, a Duluth musician and public speaker who recently won the NPR Tiny Desk Contest, will provide a musical welcome.

The two-day conference offers 106 workshops, 16 institutes and 150 exhibits. Workshop topics will include healing wounds caused by chemical dependency, helping children who are victims of trauma and more than 20 sessions addressing issues of diversity and inclusion.

The online registration deadline is Friday, but walk-in registration is available on both days. The registration is $50, $40 for students and senior citizens 62 and older, and $25 for St. Louis County foster parents.

More information is available at http://bit.ly/2dtbKGs.

Fond du Lac official honored by state

An official with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has won statewide recognition for efforts to eliminate health disparities.

Nate Sandman, associate director of the band’s Human Services Division, was one of eight winners of 2016 Community Health Awards, the Minnesota Department of Health announced in a news release.

Sandman was given the Lou Fuller Award for Distinguished Service in Eliminating Health Disparities.

The ceremony took place last week in conjunction with Minnesota’s annual Community Health Conference.

Suicide memorial walk scheduled in Carlton

The eighth annual suicide awareness memorial walk will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Carlton High School, the Carlton County Public Health and Human Services Department announced in a news release.

A noncompetitive walk (about 35 minutes) will be followed by refreshments and a short talk from Mike Waldron, executive director of 23rd Veteran, an Esko-based nonprofit that helps veterans in long-term transition from the military.

Last year’s walk drew about 200 walkers from around the region, according to the news release.

The event is not a fundraiser, but participants are welcome to wear something with the name and/or picture of the person they are honoring.

No preregistration is necessary, and the event is free.

Entrepreneur to speak at health information forum

A successful entrepreneur in health information management will be the keynote speaker at the College of St. Scholastica’s annual health informatics and information management (HIIM) forum on Oct. 11.

Beth Haenke Just, a St. Scholastica alumna and a member of the school’s Board of Trustees, is CEO, founder and president of Just Associates Inc., which was recognized in 2014 as a “Colorado Company to Watch.” Based in Aurora, Colo., Just Associates is a consulting firm that focuses on identifying data integrity, data migration and health information exchange.

The event is called the LaTour/Eichenwald Forum on HIIM Leadership and Innovation in honor of Kathy LaTour and Shirley Eichenwald Maki, who retired from the college’s HIIM Department.

The free event is scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. in Somers Lounge and is free and open to the public.

KUMD reporter honored for work on mental health

A Duluth journalist has been honored for her reporting on mental health and suicide.

Lisa Johnson of independent public radio station KUMD was one of two winners of the Journalism Award Program for Excellence in Reporting on Suicide in Minnesota, given by the group Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.

Johnson, the station’s “Northland Morning” host and producer since 1991, was cited for “Don’t Believe Everything You Think: Talking About Suicide,” which she initiated and produced as part of KUMD’s two mental health weeks, according to a news release from the station.

Flu shots from St. Luke’s

Flu shots are being offered through November at St. Luke’s primary care clinics during regular hours, the hospital announced in a news release.

Appointments may be made or a flu shot can be received during a previously scheduled appointment.

Flu shots are covered by almost all insurance plans and by Medicare. Find the clinic nearest you at http://bit.ly/2d1EExE.

Compiled by John Lundy