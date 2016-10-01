Nasal flu vaccinations eliminated this year

The flu vaccine varies every year according to what strains are expected to be prevalent; it is still unknown if this year's is a good match for what will hit. (Forum News Service)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — That easy, no-poke, no fear flu shot that kids and parents have come to love is just not cutting it and will not be available this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted that the live attenuated influenza vaccine, or the nasal spray flu vaccine, should not be used for this flu season. The vaccine showed poor or relatively lower effectiveness of the spray from 2013 through 2016, according to the CDC.

“It (the nasal spray) didn’t live up to the CDC standards,” said Jan Weets, nurse at Becker County Human Services, which will only be offering flu shots with a needle at their office this year.

That’s the bad news, but there is a shot of good news as well.

“The immunization for the flu is so much more readily available for people in the community” said Kristin Bausman, interim community health supervisor at Becker County Human Services. She said most insurances are covering the vaccination this year, including Medicare, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Medicare HMO.

Without insurance, the shot can cost between $10 and $25.

Even though the flu is a common illness, some people don’t understand the difference between what is commonly referred to as the “flu bug” that causes vomiting and diarrhea and the actual influenza, which is what the flu shot is for.

According to the CDC, the flu is defined as a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. It causes mild to severe illnesses and at times can lead to death.

This is different from the stomach flu, defined by the CDC as inflammation of the stomach or intestines or both, which causes stomach pains, nausea, diarrhea, fever, body aches and vomiting.

The best way to prevent the influenza flu is by getting a flu vaccine every year and taking pre-cautionary actions such as washing your hands, staying away from people who are sick and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, the CDC states.

The flu shot is commonly available from local pharmacists, clinics, and walk-up places like grocery stores.

“We encourage people to go out and get your flu shot now,” said Weets, adding there isn’t a recommended time to get it.

The CDC said the flu is more dangerous for infants and young children, people 65 years of age and older, pregnant women, and people who have a weak immune system or have health conditions.

Getting the flu vaccine can keep you from getting the flu, make the flu less severe if you do get it, and keep you from spreading the flu to others, the CDC states.

The effectiveness of the flu vaccine is not known yet, but this year is expected to be typical with no new strains are anticipated, Weets said.

Getting the flu vaccine doesn’t make people get the flu like some believe, but if people's immune system is down when getting the shot they would be more accessible to having adverse reactions or side effects from the vaccine, Weets said.

“But anything is better than nothing,” she said.