Cruise for Cancer helps mom, 2-year-old with brain tumor

Amanda Birman and her son Jace, 2, both of Superior read a book together in their home Wednesday afternoon. Jace was diagnosed in November with a brain tumor that occupies half of his head. Amanda, a single mom, will be the recipient of the more than $20,000 in proceeds from the "Cruise for Cancer" on Saturday that was organized by Tony Netzel of Duluth. They'll present the check on Saturday evening at A & Dubs. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Amanda Birman and her son Jace, 2, both of Superior play at their home in Superior Wednesday afternoon. Jace was diagnosed in November with a brain tumor that occupies half of his head. Amanda, a single mom, will be the recipient of the more than $20,000 in proceeds from the "Cruise for Cancer" on Saturday that was organized by Tony Netzel of Duluth. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Jace Telega, 2, of Superior plays at his home in Superior Wednesday afternoon. Jace was diagnosed in November with a brain tumor that occupies half of his head. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Amanda Birman's scrapbook shows pictures of her son Jace, 2, as he undergoes treatment for a large brain tumor. Jace was diagnosed in November with a brain tumor that occupies half of his head. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Amanda Birman and her son Jace, 2, both of Superior play at their home in Superior Wednesday afternoon. Jace was diagnosed in November with a brain tumor that occupies half of his head. Amanda, a single mom, will be the recipient of the more than $20,000 in proceeds from the "Cruise for Cancer" on Saturday that was organized by Tony Netzel of Duluth. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Jace Telega, 2, of Superior plays a game with his grandmother Connie Morris of Proctor at his home Wednesday afternoon. Jace was diagnosed in November with a brain tumor that occupies half of his head. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Jace Telega, 2, of Superior plays at his home in Superior Wednesday afternoon. Jace was diagnosed in November with a brain tumor that occupies half of his head. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Amanda Birman and her son Jace, 2, both of Superior play at their home in Superior Wednesday afternoon. Jace was diagnosed in November with a brain tumor that occupies half of his head. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Amanda Birman admits that when she was told she and her little boy were chosen to receive proceeds from this year's Cruise for Cancer, she wasn't sure what that would mean.

Then Tony Netzel called her and told her that last year's event raised $15,000 for a family that was cash-strapped because of a child's cancer diagnosis.

"And I was like: 'What?' " the 27-year-old single mom related this week.

Netzel, who lives in Duluth, is the organizer of Cruise for Cancer, an event that originated in 1992 in honor of his father, a Duluth police officer who died of cancer in 1989. The fun drive of classic and not-so-classic vehicles to raise money for a cancer-stricken family took a hiatus in 2002 after Netzel's father-in-law also died of cancer. It came roaring back in 2013 at the impetus of Netzel's oldest daughter, Rachel.

This year, on Sept. 19, it involved more than 350 vehicles, Netzel said. They ranged from classic cars to hot rods to motorcycles to a rusty school bus and hit 40 stops from Hermantown and Proctor to the Lakeside neighborhood before winding up at A & Dubs drive-in in Lincoln Park.

At the end of the day, they had raised more than $20,000.

For Birman, the monetary gift will be a godsend.

"Money is running out," the Superior woman said. "And all the sudden Cruise for Cancer (comes along), and it's like: 'Thank God. So now we can get through the winter.' "

Life changed drastically for Birman on Nov. 15 of last year, when Dr. Lisa Arvold, a physician in the emergency department at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center, told her that her 15-month-old son Jace Telega had a cancerous brain tumor and needed to be flown immediately by air ambulance to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.

Birman had known for months that something was wrong, she said. Jace had been vomiting daily. When she'd bring him in for treatment, she'd be told nothing was out of the normal.

But on that Sunday, Jace was in day care in Proctor run by Birman's mother, Connie Morris, when Morris called to say that Jace couldn't turn his neck.

Within hours, Jace was being flown to the Twin Cities, and Birman was rushing home to Superior to pack her bag.

"It was horrible. It was the worst day of my life," she said. "I had to drive down to the Cities. That was the worst drive ever."

She packed her bag for two days. She and Jace were there for 28.

She learned that Jace had a desmoplastic infantile astrocytoma — a large brain tumor. Fluid had built up against his brain. A drain was placed in his head, and the fluid "rained out," Birman said. "Bags and bags and bags of fluid. Since then he has not thrown up."

A biopsy left a scar from ear to ear across the top of Jace's head. "It's horrible seeing your baby come back from getting his head cut open," she said.

It would be "way too dangerous" to surgically remove the tumor, which "is pretty much half of his head," Birman learned. Instead, a chemotherapy regimen began at Children's and has continued at the Essentia Health Cancer Center in Duluth.

Dr. Jacquelyn Wiermaa, a pediatric oncologist at Essentia Health who is leading Jace's care in Duluth, said different chemo regimens are tried over time. "You try to do as little treatment as you can," she said.

The chemo treatments take place on Fridays — long days for Birman and her son.

"It's super hard to have to hold Jace down with all my strength," she said. "It took four or five nurses and me to hold his legs down, hold his arms down to access his port. Every Friday I go through the same thing."

He is left weak and tired, she said, but by the end of the weekend his energy returns.

Every three months, Birman takes him to Children's for a checkup, most recently on Thursday.

Three months ago, the scan showed no change in the tumor's size. "It wasn't bigger, thank God," Birman said.

In spite of all of this, Jace — who turns 2 on Friday — is developing almost like any other little boy.

"Overall, he is a normal 2-year-old," she said. "He is running and jumping. He says a few words."

Wiermaa agreed.

"He's been growing and developing like a normal little boy," she said.

He gets help from a speech therapist and from a physical therapist, Birman said.

Jace loves other children, she said, but she mostly keeps him isolated because he's at risk for infections. Because of that, she gave up her job as a personal care assistant at a local group home. She is looking for work she could do at home, but has found such jobs hard to come by.

Child life specialists at Essentia recommended Jace and her to the Cruise for Cancer organizers, she said.

The event was resurrected three years ago when Rachel Netzel, now 21, got into cars herself, Tony Netzel said. When he balked at the idea of restarting the cruise, "She said I was old and boring. ... It's foolish pride, but (I said) if we're going to do it, it's going to be big."

Many of the participants are part of a car club whose members gather at A & Dubs on Wednesdays, said Sandy Hantz, who owns the popular drive-in with her husband, Sylvester. The combination of a car cruise and the drive-in as a final destination seems like a natural, she said.

"They usually end here because the guys like to show off their cars," Sandy Hantz said. Of this year's event, she added: "That was quite a lotful."

The gift from the cruisers will help her with her first priority, Birman said.

"It's actually a blessing because ... I can concentrate and focus on Jace," she said. "I need to be there for him."