Dr. James Rostvold, who has a dental practice in Grand Rapids and Remer, graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in 1983.

Is he thinking about retiring?

“My patients ask me that all the time,” said Rostvold, 61. “My wife and I — our three kids are still in college. So I don’t have any plans of retiring in the near future.”

But his patients’ concern is understandable, especially in the Cass County town of Remer (population 370), where he is the only dentist.

Outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area, dentists are becoming scarce in Minnesota.

“There is a huge need for dentists in greater Minnesota,” said Naty Lopez, assistant dean for admissions and diversity at the dental school. “Many are retiring, and there aren’t enough students returning to rural areas to take their place.”

As a partial response to the challenge, Lopez is spearheading a mentoring program to pair dental students with dentists in communities outside of the metro area.

The five-year program, which goes by the name Minnesota Collaborative Rural Oral Health Project, has completed its first summer. Nineteen dentistry and dental therapy students paired with mentors in nonmetro Minnesota, including four in Grand Rapids and another four in St. Louis County. One of the students, Kyle Olson-Merrick of Duluth, spent three weeks living and working alongside Dr. Steve Enich in Chisholm. It didn’t take much to sell Olson-Merrick on the small-town lifestyle in northern Minnesota.

“I enjoy hunting, fishing — anything in the woods, pretty much, or out on the lake,” said Olson-Merrick, 24.

It didn’t hurt when Enich took him up to his cabin in Canada. The fishing was great, Olson-Merrick said.

‘Scared off of small towns’

That fit well with what Lopez said was a major goal of the program: to show dentistry students that life in smaller communities doesn’t have to be boring.

“We had this orientation for the mentors,” she said. “We told them: You have to show them that there is life in the rural communities.”

Not everyone is convinced of that, Olson-Merrick said.

“People get scared off of small towns,” he said. “They say: ‘What are you going to do there?’”

But their fear is unfounded, Olson-Merrick insisted.

“They have as many opportunities as (they do) in a larger town,” he said. “You just have to find what you enjoy.”

Second-year dentistry student MaiSee Moua-McDaniel, 33, always envisioned practicing in an underserved area, she said. But the St. Paul native was thinking mostly about the inner city.

That changed during the summer, when she worked alongside Dr. Scott Anderson in Ely.

She was surprised by Anderson’s workload, Moua-McDaniel said: He sees 30 patients a day, never can take a vacation and sees emergency cases on weekends.

The daunting workload “makes me more interested,” Moua-McDaniel said. “To be able to provide service to so many people. … I thought it’d be harder to get patients, but apparently not.”

Despite her big-city roots, Moua-McDaniel already had an Ely connection. Her husband’s family has a cabin on an Ely-area lake.

“My husband loves Ely,” she said. “He and Dr. Anderson were trying really hard to convince me to go back to Ely.”

The math works. Moua-McDaniel has almost three more years of dentistry school ahead of her. Dr. Anderson turned 62 during the summer. He told her he’d like to eventually bring in a full-time dentist and cut back his own work to a couple of days per week, she said.

“I feel like it could work out in Ely or in other rural areas,” Moua-McDaniel said.

Family considerations

Chisholm would be a “doable lifestyle” for him, Olson-Merrick said. It’s only an hour or so away from Grand Rapids and Duluth, and three hours from the Twin Cities. But when he finishes dental school and is ready to look for a place to join or set up a practice, he won’t just be thinking about hunting and fishing.

“The biggest thing for me would be future family,” Olson-Merrick said. “I didn’t have a chance to see much of the school district (in Chisholm). That would be a factor.”

Family was the key factor for Rostvold, who grew up in Keewatin.

“We like to hunt and fish, but that’s probably not the biggest priority,” he said. “It’s just a good quality of life. It’s a good place to raise your family.”

Family can sometimes weigh against a rural choice, Lopez said.

“One of the reasons that has been given to me before was the spouse, the partner,” she said. “The dentists may want to go back … (but) there’s nothing for the spouse.”

The bright lights of the city also can be a factor, even for students who came from less populous places. “Once they get a taste of the Cities, they want to stay here,” Lopez said.

It’s not as if there’s no need for a new generation of dentists in the metro area, she said. But the need is greater outside of the Cities, and there tend to be more dentists in small towns who are in the latter phases of their careers.

When they retire, there’s often no one to replace them.

“In one county there used to be 12 dentists, and now they’re down to two,” she said.

Rostvold has seen that close to home.

“It’s the problem of these dentists having to lock their doors,” he said. “It’s not so much in the Grand Rapids area. … (It’s) Aurora, Virginia, Hibbing, a big swath of Northeastern Minnesota that probably in the last four or five years I’ve seen probably a half-dozen colleagues have to close their practices.”

So Rostvold embraced the idea of hosting dental student Matt Borowicz in his practice and in his home.

“We had him stay at our house so that at the end of the day I could pick one topic that we could sit down over dinner and talk about,” he said. “Here’s something that I thought of today … here’s what I’m thinking about.”

He schooled Borowicz in matters that might not come up in dental school, Rostvold said, such as managing time during the day and the financial processes that have to be updated each month.

“We had a great time this year, and we plan to do it again next year,” he said.