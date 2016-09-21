Group urges 'yes' on Hermantown wellness center

Mike Lundstrom (right) along with Anna Tanski (middle) and Kelly Biondi, supporters of the proposed Essentia Health Regional Wellness Center in Hermantown, speak at a press conference at the former Hermantown Middle School Wednesday morning. Lundstrom is the president of the group "Vote Yes! for a Healthy Hermantown". Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com

Supporters of a referendum to pay for Hermantown's share of a new wellness center don't want it to merely pass.

"We want to send a clear message that this is overwhelmingly supported by the people in Hermantown," Dan Urshan said.

Urshan, the city's former mayor, was speaking ahead of a news conference Wednesday morning in front of the former Hermantown Middle School, which would be the site of the new Essentia Health Regional Wellness Center, a $17 million, 72,000-square-foot project that would be operated by the Duluth YMCA.

The city is slated to share $4.5 million of the cost with St. Louis County. The good news, said Mike Lundstrom, chairman of a new citizen committee called "Vote Yes for a Healthy Hermantown," is that it can be done without raising taxes.

Instead, Hermantown voters will be asked on Nov. 8 to approve expanding the use of the city's 1 percent sales tax to include the wellness center project. The referendum also asks voters to extend the tax to expire in 2036 instead of 2026.

Can an existing tax be expanded for a new purpose without raising the tax and without hurting existing projects?

Yes, said John Mulder, city administrator. Money from the sales tax is exceeding the costs of existing projects — extending a sewer line, improving the water system and building construction for city services — he said. The city also expects to save $1 million by refinancing a current project.

"And we've got growth in sales tax," Mulder added, with a chuckle. "It's at the corner of Market and Loberg."

He was referring to the recently opened Mills Fleet Farm. The city will get its first hint of sales tax revenue from the sprawling megastore in mid-October, Mulder said.

It was a tougher call in 2012 when Hermantown voters approved raising the city's share of the sales tax from .5 percent to 1 percent. "At that time, we weren't pulling in enough to pay our bonds for our current obligations," Hermantown Mayor Wayne Boucher said. "But that extra half-percent has given us more of a cushion."

Even before Fleet Farm opened, the city's sales tax revenue was up 19 percent this year, he said.

The tax has to be extended another 10 years because a building project requires a 20-year bond, Boucher said.

If anything doesn't sit well with taxpayers, the extension might be it. But no one wanted to add to the local property tax burden, the mayor said. Eighty-seven percent of the city's general fund budget comes from property taxes, he said — compared with 17 percent of Duluth's general fund.

"Here's the challenge that Hermantown has always faced as a community," Boucher said. "How do we grow, without putting the burden on the property taxpayers?"

The elephant in the wellness center is the state's $8 million share, which was included in the bonding bill that died during the last day of this year's legislative session. Supporters are hopeful it still will be passed, either in a special session this year or in the 2017 legislative session.

But state Rep. Mary Murphy, DFL-Hermantown, said she's nervous about having to wait until 2017. That's because new wish lists will be on the table next year, especially from colleges and universities. Also, new legislators will be in office, and the makeup of the capital investment committees will change.

"I'm still holding out for a special session the day before Thanksgiving," Murphy said.

It's "very critical" to get the project started next year, Boucher said. The city is requiring the school district to demolish the building next year. That would include two sections — a wing for classrooms built in 1992 and the gymnasium where the floor was replaced after the 2012 flood — envisioned as part of the wellness center. Starting from scratch without those sections would add $1.2 million to construction costs, he said.

Although the city's deadline for the school district could be extended, leaving the building at Ugstad and Arrowhead roads longer isn't appealing, Boucher said.

"We don't want an empty building sitting here," he said.

Lundstrom reminded those who attended the news conference of the original purpose for the wellness center when the idea was hatched three years ago: St. Louis County ranks 76th out of 87 Minnesota counties in what the state calls "health outcomes."

"We knew this wasn't acceptable, and we knew we could do better," Lundstrom said.

The purpose of the new committee is to make sure voters understand what the referendum means and how it will affect them, he said.

To learn more

To learn more about the regional wellness center, go to essentiawellnesscenter.org. To get involved in the “Vote Yes for a Healthy Hermantown” campaign, email healthyhermantown@gmail.com.