Blind Minnesota man decides high-tech glasses not worth it

Gerald “Gerry” Johnson traveled to Chicago to try glasses that press a shape onto the wearer’s tongue to help him discern what is in his surroundings. He decided they were not worth the $10,000 price tag.

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Gerald “Gerry” Johnson has been blind for more than 30 years — ever since a car hit him at a wedding, crushing his optic nerves and causing numerous other injuries.

Johnson remembers the doctors telling him after the accident that if his sight was going to return, it would happen within a year. He counted each month pass and noticed no change.

“September came, and I had to keep going on,” Johnson said.

Until a couple of years ago, when the hope of regaining a small portion of his sight was reinstilled in him. The Chicago Lighthouse for the blind, one of the leading schools for the blind, released the Brainport V100, a pair of glasses with a camera and a “lollipop.”

With the classes on and the “lollipop” in the wearer’s mouth, the camera senses an object and sends a signal to the lollipop, which then creates an image on the wearer’s tongue. It was said to allow some people who are completely blind to see just enough to make out things such as people (but not faces) or large objects.

Johnson and his eye doctors began discussing the device, deciding if it would be a good fit, and decided to give it a shot.

They had a fundraiser to collect the money for the glasses ($10,000) and the training ($300). A friend drove Johnson to Chicago to test out the technology.

He remembers arriving on a Monday and beginning the week-long training.

“They were going over the control pad,” Johnson said, adding that he didn’t get to actually use the device until Tuesday.

When he finally got to try the device, Johnson remembers being taken aback right away.

“Right away I said, ‘Am I missing something?’” he recalled.

Johnson was under the impression that the glasses would send the image from the tongue to the brain, allowing him to visualize an object. Instead, the “lollipop” simply created an image on his tongue.

“Like this wall,” Johnson said pointing to a wall in his home, “it would just be a straight line on your tongue.”

Johnson told the people at the Chicago Lighthouse that he would finish the training, but he still wasn’t sure about buying the glasses.

He went back to his hotel in downtown Chicago, and he called a friend from back home, who is also blind.

“He said, ‘If you have those glasses at home, and you dropped something on the floor, would you take the time to put those on and get them going, or would you get down on your hands and knees and search for it?’” Johnson remembers.

“I said ‘Exactly.’”

Ultimately, Johnson decided the glasses were not worth the high price.

“I just could not justify that (spending $10,000),” Johnson said.

But the fundraiser money is stored away in a special bank account, going toward Johnson’s medical expenses, and he is just fine with not being able to “see with his tongue.”

“When you drop something on the floor, you just start making a small circle until you find it,” Johnson said, adding that he has had many years to adjust to being a person with no-light perception blindness, which means he can not see anything, let alone differentiate between light and dark.

It doesn’t slow him down. Johnson is an adviser for the Becker County Transit System, he has been an auctioneer, he plays the guitar — the blues — and he is an active member in the Detroit Lakes Lion’s club, who are actually known as the “Knights of Sight” after Helen Keller asked them to care for the visual and hearing impaired.

“We have different projects that we do (with) sight and hearing,” Johnson said.

The sight project they are working on now — using hand-held eye screening devices to screen preschoolers — will be showcased at their Harvest Moon Ball, which Johnson says he is looking forward to.

To contact Johnson, people can call the Lion’s Club at (218) 847-3923.