HEALTH NOTES: The skinny on teens’ eating

A new study tracked 2,500 youths for a decade and found healthful diets at age 15 had long-lasting effects.

What you eat at age 15 matters when you’re 25.

That’s the unsurprising conclusion of a study from the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health that was published this month in the Journal of Pediatrics.

David Jacobs and his colleagues followed more than 2,500 young people for a decade, tracking their diet and weight starting at age 15, according to a news release from the school.

Those who chose a healthier diet gained less weight over the next five and 10 years.

Jacobs and colleagues defined a “healthier diet” as an established eating pattern similar to what’s known as the Mediterranean diet and the current Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

In essence, that means more:

Nuts, whole grains, beans and coffee

White meat

Fruits

Vegetables

Low-fat dairy

And less:

Processed foods

Red meat

Soft drinks, salty snacks, grain-based desserts

Whole-fat dairy

Compiled by John Lundy