A good night’s sleep for a new school year

Children must get plenty of sleep to perform well in school. After a summer of staying up late and then sleeping in, many kids are out of their school year bedtime routines.

Mayo Clinic Children’s Center pediatric neurologist and sleep specialist Dr. Suresh Kotagal says most school-age children must sleep from eight to nine hours every night to be at their best. “Children should work back into a school year sleep schedule gradually, starting a week or two before the first bell rings,” he says.

Kotagal offers these tips to help children get the sleep they need for a productive school year.