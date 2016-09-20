Michelle Bruno has an emotional embrace with Dr. Theodore Toerne, who saved her life 10 years ago.

Dr. Theodore Toerne kisses Michelle Bruno while nurse Margie Barry-Sheerin looks on during a reunion in August at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill. Toerne and his medical team save Bruno’s life after she came to the emergency room with a case of meningococcemia. (Gary Middendorf / Chicago Tribune)

OAK LAWN, Ill. — During a tearful reunion recently, doctor, nurse and patient recalled a fateful day in October 2006 when instinct, quick thinking and perhaps divine intervention came together to save a life.

Michelle Bruno was just 16 and suffering from “bizarre” flu-like symptoms when her parents rushed her to the emergency department at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

“Something” told Bruno’s mom that this wasn’t your ordinary flu. It was the same “something” that told nurse Margie Barry-Sheerin to rush the girl through to treatment in lieu of waiting for paperwork to be completed. And it was that “something” that told Dr. Ted Toerne, emergency physician, to “decide in seconds” to forego a spinal tap and go directly to intubation and IV fluids.

“This is going to sound weird,” Toerne said. “This is Christ Hospital with a big cross on top — but that was the only time in my career I felt like we were getting some help.”

It was much-needed help because they were up against a case of meningococcemia, a severe bacterial infection of the lining of the brain, spinal cord and bloodstream. The condition can be fatal, with death occurring in as little as a few hours. Even in non-fatal cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control, permanent disabilities can occur.

“I’ve been doing this 25 years, and I feel like I’ve saved one person’s life in my career, and that was hers,” he said. “I’ve helped people along the way to get better, but this was really a different case. Very memorable.”

Though she’d seen Toerne briefly during a nursing externship about five years ago, Bruno was reunited for the first time with both Toerne and Barry-Sheerin since she passed out in the hospital triage center a decade ago.

In the time that has passed, a vaccine has been developed for meningococcemia, and Bruno has become a nurse in the adult surgical unit at Christ.

Through hugs and tears, the three retold the story, with 26-year-old Bruno, dressed in blue scrubs, thanking Barry-Sheerin and Toerne repeatedly.

“I get choked up just telling the story,” Toerne said. “You were so sick, so sick. I’m so glad you’re here.”

Wiping away tears, Bruno replied, “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you guys.”

Barry-Sheerin said the ultimate payback came when she learned that Bruno had chosen to pursue the field of nursing.

“I’ve been a nurse for 32 years,” Barry-Sheerin said. “I just want to say how proud I am of you. Nursing is a great profession. Every day is different. You never know what’s coming through the door.”

On that autumn day, staff thought a typical case of the flu was coming through the department’s sliding doors.

But Bruno’s mom, Hilda Litto, thought otherwise.

Even though her daughter had a scheduled doctor’s appointment later that afternoon, she sensed that time was of the essence and brought her youngest daughter, still dressed in her Mother McAuley uniform, to the hospital “just down the street” from their Oak Lawn home.

“I have four kids, and I never saw anything like what she had — these purple things on her leg,” Litto said.

Bruno recalled feeling extremely sick that day.

“I was weak. I was throwing up. I was very sensitive to light. My neck was hurting. And I found a rash on my body,” she said.

Barry-Sheerin, whose daughter also attended the Catholic High School, immediately recognized the familiar plaid skirt. As she glanced down at it, her eyes caught the unusual rash on the girl’s legs. She immediately alerted Toerne.

“She was white as a ghost, with blue blotching, almost bruising under the skin,” Toerne said. That occurs when the blood doesn’t coagulate properly, he said.

“As they were putting her in the bed, she passed out. We decided in seconds what we were going to do. I sent the resident to get a spinal tap, and he came back a minute later, but by then I realized she was beyond that,” he recalled.

Instead, staff intubated Bruno and hooked her up to a ventilator.

“We were just dumping IV fluid into her. I recall she got nine liters in the space of 45 minutes. That’s 2½ gallons of fluid,” he said. “We did that just to keep her blood pressure at a minimum.”

Fortunately, for all involved, the treatment worked, and Bruno made a complete recovery within weeks.

Meningococcemia, Toerne said, is very rare. “If you see it once in your career, that’s a lot,” he said. “I’ve actually seen it twice.”

Bruno was his first case. His second, a young man, didn’t survive.

“Probably the most severe kind of meningitis is caused by this bacteria. It’s the next step past meningitis, where the (patient) has the infection in their blood,” he said. “In Michelle’s case, I believe they called and said, ‘We can see the bacteria growing in her blood.’ That’s how bad it was.”

Treating Bruno, Toerne said, was the “best resuscitation I was ever involved in. It was amazing. Everybody did everything perfectly. It’s the only resuscitation that has gone that way. It couldn’t have gone better.”

If there’s a message to the story, Barry-Sheerin said, it is this: “Trust your gut instinct. If you think something’s wrong, go with it. Her mom knew something was wrong and brought her to the ER. And I knew something was wrong and rushed her back instead of sending her to the waiting room. I feel there was a divine intervention.”

Bruno, who now lives in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood, said the incident definitely guided her into the medical field.

“After everything that’s happened, I knew I wanted to work with vulnerable patients and advocate for their every need, just like all the nurses and doctors have done for me,” she said.