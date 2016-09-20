NUTRITION: Enjoy the cucumber bounty

It seems this season’s harvest has brought a plethora of cucumbers, which are known for their crisp, fresh flavor and are often eaten raw — but can also be incorporated into many different recipes. As the weather starts to turn toward fall, it’s fun to keep some of those crisp fresh flavors of summer incorporated into your daily diet.

Cucumbers are part of the cucurbitaceae gourd family, which also includes melons and squashes. Just like many plants, the cucumber comes in different colors, sizes and textures. But most of us are probably familiar with cucumbers that are an elongated cylindrical shape with green skin and a white interior.

Most varieties of cucumbers fall into two categories: slicing and pickling. The slicing varietals are grown to be best consumed fresh, while the pickling varietals are meant to be, as their name implies, pickled. The cucumber snack and meal ideas listed below are made using the slicing varietals of cucumbers.

Cucumbers are sensitive to heat, so they are best stored in the refrigerator. Cucumbers don’t keep for long once they are cut into. If saving a partially used cucumber, wrap the cut end with plastic wrap or keep it in an airtight container and use within the next few days.

There are a lot of opinions on whether to eat or discard the skin and the seeds. Nutritionally speaking, eat the skin and the seeds. These are more nutrient dense than the inside white flesh. From a culinary standpoint, you may need to peel or deseed the cucumber for a specific recipe.

The easiest way to consume cucumbers is to slice them and eat them raw. I pack them in small containers and eat them as a midmorning or afternoon snack. But there are many ways to incorporate cucumbers into more elaborate snacks and meals. Cucumbers are known for their cooling properties, which makes them ideal to pair with hot and spicy items such as Indian and Asian flavors.

Pair cucumbers with smoked fish and rye toast for a Scandinavian snack

Use cucumbers as an ingredient in chicken or tuna salad

Make a relish or salsa, this works great with chicken and fish

Blend cucumber, herbs and yogurt for a tzatziki-style sauce

Go lettuce-less with your salads and use cucumber as the base

Cucumber makes a refreshing drink or popsicle; try using lemon, mint and ginger for additional flavor

Cucumber Fruit Salad

1 cup sliced strawberries

1 cup chopped peaches

¼ cup sliced red onion

1½ cup chopped cucumber

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

Sprinkle of salt and pepper

Drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette

Mix strawberries, peaches, onion, cucumber, herbs and salt and pepper in a bowl. Just before serving, drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette.

There are many ways to serve this salad. It is great as is. It can also be used as a topping for plain yogurt. Mix it with spinach for a salad or mix it with a cooked and cooled grain such as farro or quinoa.

Cucumber Dill Dip

½ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

½ cup light sour cream

1 cup deseeded and grated cucumber

3 tablespoons chopped dill

1 teaspoon grated garlic

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Combine all ingredients and mix well. Serve as a dip for sliced vegetables, use as a spread for sandwiches or use a small amount on grilled salmon.

Recipe from Cooking Light

Brenda Schwerdt, RDN, LD, CNSC, is a clinical dietitian at St. Luke’s hospital. Contact her at dietitian@slhduluth.com.