The muscles at the base of the pelvis that make up the pelvic floor. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Looking through a model of the human pelvis showing the muscles that make up the pelvic floor. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Erin Martin (left), a physical therapist at St. Luke’s, holds a model of the pelvis as Ron Berkeland talks about how pelvic floor therapy has benefited him. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

When Ron Berkeland’s prostate was surgically removed on March 9, one of the unsurprising side effects was incontinence.

“When you get the catheter out, then you have this problem,” said Berkeland, who retired last December from his job as dean of health sciences at The College of St. Scholastica and was diagnosed with prostate cancer in January. “Urine just comes out, and you have fairly limited control. You have some control, but you have a lot of leakage.”

Fortunately, Berkeland had a path out of the problem. His urologist, Dr. Elizabeth Johnson, recommended he see Erin Martin, a physical therapist at St. Luke’s with special training in pelvic floor therapy,

Berkeland welcomed the referral, he said. He’s an occupational therapist himself, and Martin had been a student at St. Scholastica during Berkeland’s time as health sciences dean.

As a medical professional, Berkeland had an advantage: He knew what his pelvic floor was.

“Usually if we don’t have problems with that area, we don’t have to think about our pelvic floor muscles,” said Diane Brickley, a physical therapist at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic who — like Martin and a handful of other PTs in the Twin Ports — has special training in pelvic floor therapy, treatment that can strengthen and/or relax the muscles in that part of the body.

BOTTOM OF THE BOWL

The pelvic floor is an assemblage of muscular tissue whose importance — in the view of the professionals who specialize in it — can hardly be overstated.

“Basically, your pelvis is a bowl,” Martin said. “And in the bowl all your organs rest. Your pelvic floor sits right on the bottom, several layers of muscle that help basically hold everything in place.”

These muscles also have holes through which urine and feces pass. With urine, for example, when the bladder is relaxed, the pelvic floor is tight, Martin explained. As your bladder fills, your pelvic floor remains tight. When your bladder is full, it sends a signal to your brain. Your bladder contracts, and your pelvic floor relaxes.

“Hopefully, you’re in the right spot,” Martin said. “So when I have an issue, say an urgency issue, my bladder is going: ‘I’m full; I need to go right now.’ My pelvic floor might go: ‘OK, you can go.’

“But I’m not at the bathroom. So I have that issue with leakage.”

The prostate doesn’t regulate urine flow; it produces parts of the semen and contains smooth muscles that help to expel semen during ejaculation, Martin said. However, with issues such as an enlarged prostate, pressure can be put on the bladder as well as the urethra causing problems with urine flow.

‘THIS SHOULDN’T BE NORMAL’

This is not to say all pelvic floor issues have to do with incontinence. Chronic lower back pain and pelvic pain can be related to the pelvic floor, Brickley and Martin said.

Annita Winkels, a physical therapist who founded In Motion Therapy in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in 2007, said she has treated people for erectile dysfunction, bowel and bladder disorders and pain with intercourse.

Martin doesn’t recall learning anything about pelvic floor therapy in her PT training, she said. She became familiar with it in a hurry after giving birth to a boy nearly five years ago, and then experiencing back and pelvic pain. “I started questioning things and going: This isn’t normal. This shouldn’t be normal.’ ”

Initially, other physical therapists thought it was her back or her ankle, she said. Nothing was helping. Eventually, her primary physician referred Martin to In Motion Therapy. Winkels had started her business in large part, she said, because pelvic floor therapy wasn’t widely available in the Twin Ports.

Four of the seven clinicians at In Motion offer the specialized treatment, Winkels said.

Winkels is evangelical when it comes to the value of pelvic floor therapy.

“It’s amazing the quality of life you give back to people when they can go out socially without anxiety,” Winkels said.

Chronic pelvic pain is common, Winkels said, and often sends people to the emergency room.

“People are going to the ERs for pelvic pain when they should be going to physical therapy,” she said.

CONSERVATIVE APPROACH

Pelvic floor therapy helped Martin, and when urologists at St. Luke’s approached physical therapists in early 2015 asking if any PTs were interested in offering it, she was all in. She has taken several training sessions in the Twin Cities and Seattle. Her patients are a mix of men and women with a variety of issues related to the pelvic floor. So far, all of her male patients have come with some sort of prostate problems.

Pelvic floor therapy is a conservative treatment approach, Brickley said. It does no harm, and it often helps.

“Some people, even if they improve 50 to 70 percent, they’re very happy because these kinds of issues affect going out into public places,” she said.

A challenge, Brickley and Martin said, is that they’re dealing with an area of our bodies that most of us don’t like to think about, let alone talk about.

“I’ve heard a lot of my patients say, ‘I don’t even talk to my spouse about this,’ ” Martin said.

Berkeland’s background helped him overcome any awkwardness, he said.

“It’s an uncomfortable thing because it’s a fairly intimate experience,” Berkeland said. “I think it helped that I was a health care professional because I knew and trusted what Erin had been taught.”

BIOFEEDBACK

Martin was able to show him what muscles he needed to strengthen to get his control back, Berkeland said.

“So she would palpate, or touch me, in the abdomen in the pelvic floor and say, ‘OK, Ron, contract,’ ” he explained. “And she could tell me that I was contracting the correct muscle that I needed to strengthen.”

During the second session, Martin used biofeedback to measure the contraction and relaxation of Berkeland’s pelvic floor muscles. He could see the numbers he needed to maintain on the handheld device, and at that time, see that he was falling short.

Martin now has software that allows a patient to see his or her contractions on a computer screen.

At Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic, Brickley demonstrated how biofeedback works, attaching the sensors to her arm. The bar graph on the screen rose and fell as she squeezed and relaxed her arm. Brickley, who sometimes treats children, has child-friendly versions in which, for example, a flower blossoms or a dolphin leaps in response to the child’s contractions.

THE EXERCISES

Martin taught Berkeland a series of specialized exercises. He spends 20 minutes to a half-hour doing the exercises as soon as he gets out of bed in the morning and repeats them in the late afternoon or evening, he said.

Because of his sessions with Martin and what he saw on biofeedback, Berkeland knew if he was doing the exercises at home correctly, he said.

The one-hour sessions with Martin continued for seven weeks — eight to 10 is more typical, Martin said — and the exercises became more strenuous.

“They’re basically pelvic floor contractions under different circumstances,” Berkeland said, adding good-humoredly, “And she threw in some really nasty things.”

Essentia’s Brickley uses some yoga stretches as part of her therapy, she said. Martin said she works with the patient on breathing techniques.

Martin was a good teacher, Berkeland said, and he was a compliant patient who faithfully stuck to the exercise routine.

“Ron was great,” Martin said. “I think the educational background helps.”

The results were gratifying.

“I was progressively gaining more and more control over my bladder,” he said. “I started out wearing pads … but gradually the pads got smaller, and now I’m really completely continent. … Now I don’t have any trouble driving for three hours.”

‘THAT’S NOT AGING’

Berkeland, 67, said between Medicare Part B and his Medicare supplement, his therapy was almost entirely covered.

The therapy is billed under the same code as any other physical therapy, Martin said, so it’s covered by insurance plans.

The exception under some plans, Winkels said, is if the patient wasn’t referred by a physician.

Therapy can be about teaching the muscles to relax as well as strengthening them, Brickley said.

“It’s balancing, and can you work those muscles in a full range and have them contract and relax,” she said. “The longer I do it, the more I see (that) coordinating the muscles is huge.”

The issue, the therapists said, often is lack of awareness, even among other medical professionals.

“I think a lot of physicians aren’t really widely aware of what it is, what we can do,” Martin said. “Sometimes I’ve actually heard physicians say: ‘Don’t worry about it. It’s OK. It’s aging.’

“But that’s not aging.”

Winkels lectures on the pelvic floor in classes at Lake Superior College and The College of St. Scholastica. She considers the pelvic floor with every patient, she said. Even migraines can be related to the pelvic floor.

“It’s the most underappreciated aspect of health care,” Winkels said. “The pelvic floor is just a fundamental part of our body.”