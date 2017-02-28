Dayton heads for prostate surgery Wednesday in Rochester
ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton heads to Rochester, Minn., Wednesday, March 1, to prepare to have his prostate removed the next day.
The governor told reporters that once he arrives Wednesday night, he will see some "tutorials" about the surgery, which begins at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Dayton said he plans to leave Rochester on Saturday and to be back on the job Monday, but he did not know if it would be at his Capitol office or his state-owned home.
He was diagnosed recently with prostate cancer and opted for surgery after discussing options with Mayo doctors.