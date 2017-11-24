What we know about the Al Franken accusations and responses

The accusations

Four women — two anonymously — accused Franken of improper sexual conduct. At least two of the incidents occurred before Franken was first elected to the Senate in 2008.

• Nov. 16, Leeann Tweeden: "Senator Al Franken kissed and groped me without my consent, and there's nothing funny about it." The model and radio host said Franken forcibly kissed her in 2006 while rehearsing a skit on a USO tour. She also published a photo in which Franken appears to touch her chest in her sleep.

• Nov. 20, Lindsay Menz: "He put his hand full-fledge on my rear" while posing for a picture in 2010. The 33-year-old who now lives in Texas said she was at the Minnesota State Fair taking pictures with many elected officials but said the experience with Franken made her feel "gross."

• Nov. 22, two anonymous women: One said Franken groped her while posing for a photo in June 2007 at a political event in Minneapolis, according to the Huffington Post. The other woman told the Huffington Post that Franken cupped her buttocks with his hand and suggested a visit to the restroom together in 2008.

Franken responses

In written statements, Franken apologized, asked for an ethics investigation into his own behavior and said he would try to regain Minnesotans' trust.

• Nov. 16: "I feel disgusted with myself." In Franken's first statement, he apologized and admitted he was wrong, adding that he didn't remember the kiss the way Tweeden described it but felt badly anyway. He asked for an ethics investigation into his own actions and said women deserve to be heard and believed.

• Nov. 20: "I take thousands of photos at the State Fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don't remember taking this picture," Franken told CNN. "I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected."

• Nov. 22: "It's difficult to respond to anonymous accusers, and I don't remember those campaign events, but I can categorically say that I did not proposition anyone to join me in any bathroom," Franken responded to the anonymous allegations.

• Nov. 23: "Let me say again to Minnesotans that I'm sorry for putting them through this and I'm committed to regaining their trust," Franken said in a Thanksgiving statement. He described himself as "a warm person" but said he "crossed a line for some women" and realizes he needs to be more careful and sensitive.

Local, national reactions

Reactions have ranged from calls for his resignation to acceptance of his apologies.

• Gov. Mark Dayton, Nov. 16: "I was shocked to hear these reports this morning. I will defer to the U.S. Senate Ethics Committee to investigate and act on this matter."

• Tweeden, Nov. 16: The original accuser accepted Franken's apology. "Yes, people make mistakes, and, of course, he knew he made a mistake. I believe him, I think it's heartfelt," she told CNN.

• U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Nov. 16: "I strongly condemn this behavior and the Senate Ethics Committee must open an investigation. This is another example of why we need to change work environments and reporting practices across the nation, including in Congress."

• U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, Nov. 16: "We now live in a time that, thankfully, women can feel safe to come forward and talk about what happened to them. ... It's painful when it's a dear friend, somebody you admire and has been great to you — and Al has been those things to me. I admire him tremendously. But that doesn't mean that this kind of thing is OK."

• MNGOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan, Nov. 16: "I am calling on Senator Franken to resign. ... Al Franken's weak, equivocating apology isn't going to cut it."

• Former female staffers, Nov. 17: "In our time working for the Senator, he treated us with the utmost respect. He valued our work and our opinions and was a champion for women both in the legislation he supported and in promoting women to leadership roles in our offices." Fourteen previous Franken staffers signed the statement.

• Past SNL performers and staff, Nov. 17: Thirty-six women signed a statement describing Franken as "a devoted and dedicated family man, a wonderful comedic performer, and an honorable public servant." The women signing the statement said they never experienced improper behavior from him.

• Dayton, Nov. 22: The governor said he reached out to Franken "on a personal level." He said he has no insight into how Franken will respond to pressure over questions about misconduct.

What could happen next

• An ethics investigation: Dayton, the Senate majority and minority leaders, Franken himself and many others have called for an ethics investigation.

• A resignation: Some have called for Franken's resignation, but his Thanksgiving statement hinted that he's not intending to resign.

