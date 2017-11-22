Search
    Only 22 percent of Minnesotans think Franken should remain in office, KSTP poll finds

    By Kris Kerzman Today at 9:58 a.m.
    A new poll, conducted by KSTP and SurveyUSA, finds that 33 percent of Minnesotans think Sen. Al Franken should resign his Senate seat following accusations of sexual misconduct, while another 36 percent say Franken should wait on the results of a Senate ethics investigation.

    Just 22 percent of poll respondents think Franken should remain in office.

    The poll also finds that if Franken remains in office, only 32 percent of Minnesotans think he can still be an effective Senator, while another 36 percent are waiting to see the results of an impending ethics investigation.

    The results of the poll were published Monday, Nov. 22. The poll surveyed 600 Minnesotans and has a margin of error of +/- 4.1 percent.

    Franken was accused last week of forcibly kissing Leeann Tweeden, a California radio personality, while the two were part of a USO tour of the Middle East in 2006, before Franken was elected to the Senate. Tweeden also posted a photo of Franken grabbing her breasts as she slept.

    Another woman, Lindsay Menz, told CNN on Monday, Nov. 20, that Franken grabbed her buttocks during a photo op at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010.

    Kris Kerzman

    Kris Kerzman is a digital content producer for The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead. He's also a dad, a board game enthusiast, and a sucker for an Oxford comma. He can be reached at (701) 241-5466 or kkerzman@forumcomm.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @kriskerzman.

