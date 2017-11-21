Minnesota lawmaker resigns amid sex harassment allegations

"Everyone has made up their mind," attorney Paul Rogosheske told Minnesota Public Radio. "There's no way he can be effective."

Several highly placed Democrats, including Gov. Mark Dayton, have called for his resignation.

Rogosheske's comments came soon after Schoen met with Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk, D-Cook, about the allegations. Bakk's spokeswoman said the meeting ended with no agreement between the senators.

Multiple women have accused Schoen, a Democrat, of sexually inappropriate conduct, including unwanted sexual advances, squeezing the buttocks of a candidate and sending a picture of a man’s genitals via Snapchat.

Schoen already has been taken off patrol duty in his job as a Cottage Grove police officer.

Also accused of sexual harassment is state Rep. Tony Cornish, R-Vernon Center. A House-funded investigation is expected to be wrapped up in a couple of weeks.