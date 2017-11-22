Special meeting planned to discuss Duluth school funding

The state allots money to schools based on their percentages of students who receive free or reduced price lunch. State statute allows the school district to use up to half of each school's amount elsewhere in a variety of ways — and Duluth district administrators have done so to lower class sizes throughout the district.

Because of concerns about school equity, the board in recent months voted to look at a multi-year plan that ends with schools keeping their original amounts. Members Harry Welty, Alanna Oswald and Art Johnston called the meeting. A community group formed last year has been advocating for the change.