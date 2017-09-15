LSC earns grant to expand cybersecurity program

The money will be used to build a training lab for students that simulates work environments for government and health care, finance, transportation and manufacturing industries and their specific cyber challenges. Students will complete actual cybersecurity cases that start with a breach and may include forensics, reporting and mitigation.

Students in the program will work with data, software and policies similar to what they’d find in various organizations. The program will also involve hacking attempts.

The college has been designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense, and is the only two-year community and technical college in the state to earn that recognition.