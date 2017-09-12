With all Duluth precincts reporting unofficial primary results — but no vote tallies from the city of Rice Lake and four rural townships as of press time — Loren Martell had received 11.91 percent of the votes, while Bogdana “Dana” Krivogorsky received 12.54 percent. The difference was just 82 votes — 1,642 for Krivogorsky to 1,560 for Martell.

With 7,473 ballots cast in the city of Duluth, Trnka garnered the most with 30 percent, or 3,929 votes. Gorham was second with 27 percent, or 3,558 votes and Welty was third with 18.4 percent, or 2,406 votes.

Voters on Tuesday cast ballots for two candidates in the race; two At Large seats will be on the November ballot.

“I am deeply humbled and incredibly thankful for the support of the voters,” Trnka said, citing the passion she has seen residents have for education. “We had an incredibly high voter turnout rate for an off-year primary election, which really speaks to how we are re-engaging with the concept that all politics are local politics.”

Trnka, executive director of the Northern Minnesota Network, said feedback from residents received through door-knocking and phone calls helped shape her campaign, and Tuesday’s results don’t mean “we are done working.”

“It means we re-strap our boots and get back to work,” she said.

This year’s other two Duluth School Board races — for District 4 and District 1 — did not need a primary election. In the District 1 race, incumbent Rosie Loeffler-Kemp is pitted against Kurt Kuehn. In District 4, incumbent Art Johnston is running against Jill Lofald.