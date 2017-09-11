Northland College president to retire

During his time with the school, the Indigenous Cultures Center, the Center for Rural Communities, the Mary Griggs Burke Center for Freshwater Innovation and the Hulings Rice Food Center have opened. He is responsible for expanding the athletic program at the college to include lacrosse and women’s hockey, and building a new stadium. Last spring the college made several cuts to balance its budget, ending its radio station and dropping cross-country and golf programs to club sport status. The school experienced layoffs, and employees — including top administration — had their pay cut. The college blamed rising operational costs and a small endowment for its financial woes.

A firm has been chosen to conduct a search for a replacement for Miller, who is the 125-year-old college’s 13th president.