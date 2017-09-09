Maple school district mulls referendum

Once tweaked and approved by School Board members, the survey will be mailed to every district homeowner in early October.

"It will hopefully help us identify our top priorities," District Administrator Sara Croney told the crowd of about 60 at Northwestern High School.

The referendum itself would be on the April 3 ballot if the board proceeds.

Croney asked the crowd to spread the word the survey is coming, and welcomed their comments and questions.

"A good school district is part of what keeps us in the area," said Borg Isaksen of Brule, father of third-grade twins. "We don't want to see that deteriorate."

He said he would like to see his sons go to college, and that depends on a quality education.

Over the past 10 years, the district has trimmed $3.7 million by eliminating early retirement contributions, increasing class sizes, reducing money allocated to buildings, grounds and school buses and more. Despite that, Croney said, the district expects a budget shortfall of $1.7 million each year for the next five years.

Without community support for a referendum, she said, the district will have to make significant reductions to staff, programs and services.

The survey will ask if residents support cutting high school electives or athletic programs, or raising the athletic fee. It also will ask what they would be willing to pay.

Maintaining programs and services over the next five years would cost an extra $576,000 per year, according to the survey draft. The price tag to retain staff by providing a stepped level of wage and benefit increases was $607,000 annually.

That's needed just to fund the current salary schedule, according to Business Manager Paul Staffrude. Without that piece, he said, the district's 275 employees would not get a raise for the next five years. That could lead to loss of quality staff as they opt for higher-paying jobs a short drive away in Superior, Croney said.

That leads to fewer students and less money per pupil for teacher retention.

The draft survey lists the price tag for improved technology at $55,000 a year; industrial education upgrades at $30,000; replacement of 12 buses over the next two years at $232,000; the cost of updating curriculum at $130,000; and building and grounds items, including repairs and middle school stage lighting, at $70,000.

The survey allows residents to weigh in on each piece separately. At the end, respondents will be asked if they would support a referendum of varying amounts.

The cost of the referendum for property owners would be $106 per $100,000 of property value annually for a $900,000 referendum, up to $201 for every $100,000 of property value for the full $1.7 million.

Adam Landwehr of Poplar, a regular attendee at school board meetings, said he felt the survey needed a second look, as some of the requests may come across as unnecessary.

"I don't think anybody's going to question staff retention, but some of the other stuff that was brought up, like lights for the middle school," Adam Landwehr said.

His wife agreed.

"I just want to make sure that we're not asking the community to do more than they need to financially, and I want the district to take responsibility and make sure they're making requests that are necessary," Becky Landwehr said.

Part of the budget shortfall is due to declining enrollment. Based on last September's third Friday count, the district had 1,337 students. Although class sizes have stabilized, the district is looking at a loss of about 21 students per year as larger classes graduate and are replaced by smaller ones. That adds up to nearly $200,000 less revenue for the district each year in addition to reduced state aid and tax levy caps.

Even if a proposed $639 million increase in state aid to K-12 schools is approved, that won't solve all the district's problems.

If it passes, Staffrude said, "it allows us to balance this year's budget."