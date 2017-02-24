Duluth schools chief not chosen for White Bear Lake job

The White Bear Lake School Board this week chose to offer a contract to Wayne Kazmierczak, who is White Bear Lake’s assistant superintendent for finance and operations.

Gronseth was named a candidate earlier this month. He was also a finalist this month for the Elk River school district superintendent position. Daniel Bittman, superintendent of the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district was selected for that job.

Gronseth has led Duluth public schools since 2012, and has been with the district for about 20 years as an educator and administrator.