Duluth schools leader not picked for Elk River job
Duluth schools superintendent Bill Gronseth was not chosen for the northwest metro Elk River school district leadership position.
The Elk River School Board Thursday night chose Daniel Bittman, superintendent of the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district.
Gronseth was named a finalist for the position earlier this month. He is also being considered by the suburban Twin Cities White Bear Lake school district for the superintendent job, to be announced in early March. Gronseth has led Duluth public schools since 2012, and has been with the district for about 20 years as an educator and administrator.