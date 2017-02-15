Duluth schools superintendent considered for another job

Gronseth is currently a finalist for the Elk River school district superintendent position. He was a finalist for three other district leadership positions in the past two years — one in southern Minnesota, one in Arkansas and one in Washington.

Gronseth, superintendent since 2012 after about two decades working in the Duluth district as a teacher and administrator, said last week he is exploring other options after facing a handful of School Board members who gave “less than positive” feedback during his review process in the fall. A new three-year contract with pay increases was approved 4-3 following his review.

Along with Gronseth, the following are candidates for the opening in White Bear Lake: John Bezek, assistant superintendent of the Shakopee (Minn.) school district; Andrew Collins, assistant superintendent of the St. Paul district; Wayne Kazmierczak, assistant superintendent for finance and operations with White Bear Lake schools; and Michael Redmond, superintendent of the Goodhue (Minn.) school district.

Interviews for the position are to be held next week.