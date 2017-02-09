Duluth schools chief finalist for north metro superintendent job
Duluth school district superintendent Bill Gronseth is a finalist for the top job at a northern metro school district.
The Elk River School Board narrowed its picks from six to three, it announced today. Gronseth will interview for the position next week. He has been superintendent of Duluth schools since 2012, following a long career with the district as a teacher and administrator.
The other finalists are Michael Funk, superintendent of Albert Lea schools, and Daniel Bittman, superintendent of the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district.
