Northland educators among top teacher nominees
Four Northland teachers are among the 132 nominees to be named the 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Annette Petersmeyer and Sheila Shusterich from the Duluth school district, Jeanne Bymark from Hibbing and Kristen Kilpo from Proctor are among the field for the 53rd annual award that recognizes teaching excellence in the state's public and private schools.
A 25-member panel will narrow the field to groups of semifinalists and then finalists in the coming weeks, before the winner is announced May 7.
The award is organized by Education Minnesota.