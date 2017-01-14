DBU attempting to find new accrediting agency

The U.S. Department of Education's December decision to deny the appeal of the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools, which accredits nearly 300 schools across the country who serve 600,000 students, means DBU is searching for a new agency.

At stake is student access to federal financial aid, which pays for the majority of operating costs for most schools like DBU. In 2014-15, for example, 81 percent of DBU's revenue was from federal financial aid.

The federal government made its initial decision because the accrediting agency wasn't in compliance in several areas, many of them longstanding. That means schools like DBU have 18 months to find new accreditation, or lose access to the federal financial aid program, something that would probably lead to "almost immediate closure," said Betsy Talbot, manager of institutional registration and licensing for the Minnesota Office of Higher Education.

DBU president Jim Gessner said last week that the school was following all of the necessary steps to maintain that access. It has been granted a provisional participation agreement by the education department, and has to show progress toward re-accreditation. In the meantime, students continue to receive federal aid.

Gessner said DBU is "hedging its bets" by applying to two separate agencies, another large national organization and a smaller one that only accredits institutions that offer associate's degrees. Securing oversight from that agency would mean dropping the school's bachelor's degree programs.

The Minnesota Office of Higher Education is monitoring and working with the state's private schools affected by the federal decision, Talbot said.

"We don't want an abrupt closure for students," she said, similar to what happened with Globe University, the Minnesota School of Business and the Regency Beauty Institute.

Losing a higher education institute in Duluth, where there aren't many transfer partners, she said, would be "challenging" for the city.

Gessner said he is optimistic about the school's chances of being accepted by a new accreditor.

"We are doing everything we have to do to stay alive and stay open," he said of the costly process of accreditation. He noted that a changing administration in Washington, D.C., might see the issue differently and reverse the federal decision.

DBU, at 4724 Mike Colalillo Dr., has been in operation for 125 years and has fewer than 150 students.