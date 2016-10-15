It’s also asking for an additional $7 million to operate the new Bell Museum and Planetarium and $14 million to restore lost funding for a medical training program.

The total request, which was endorsed Friday by the Board of Regents, would increase the state’s contribution to $675 million next year and $725 million in the 2018-19 school year.

Most of the new funds would be divided among four initiatives over the next two years, according to university officials:

$22 million for student success. This includes expanding high-demand programs in science, technology, engineering and math, which are often filled to capacity; and programs to help students graduate on time and improve access for underrepresented students.

$32 million for MnDRIVE, which supports research on health and economic development.

$68 million for the university’s core mission, to hold down tuition increases and support “each facet of its mission.”

$4 million for natural resources research on the Duluth campus.

The board also voted to seek legislative approval of a $317.6 million bonding request. Those funds would pay to renovate Pillsbury Hall and modernize or expand facilities for science research, health care and university libraries.

Most of the bonding projects were submitted last year but were not approved by the Legislature.