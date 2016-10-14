Woodland Hills charter school effort facing obstacles

The Duluth district currently is responsible for the education of the clients of Woodland Hills — a mental health and behavioral treatment center in the city's Woodland neighborhood. But the group formed to create a charter school wants to open one to serve the kids at the residential facility, nearly all of whom deal with childhood trauma or mental illness.

The Minnesota Department of Education is allowing the group's charter school authorizer, Pillsbury United Communities, to move forward in its efforts to open what would be called New Hope Academy. But state law says the school district in which a residential facility is located has to provide education services to all students who are placed in that facility — and if it doesn't, a formal agreement needs to be struck that says the district is contracting out the duties to another entity.

The group isn't prevented from opening its charter school, said Josh Collins, a spokesman for the state education department, but the school needs to reach an agreement with the Duluth district. And it can't serve just the kids of Woodland Hills, Collins noted, because public schools must be open to all students. The group has amended its proposal to be inclusive.

New Hope Academy's founder is Phil Strom, who also founded the charter elementary North Shore Community School. He said the state's decision to require the OK of the Duluth district has been appealed — and if need be, his group will lobby to change the law. The Duluth school district hasn't been asked officially to form an agreement, he said, but it is an option.

"It's really about the needs of these kids," Strom said. "We have some powerful ideas to get them back on track."

Duluth schools superintendent Bill Gronseth said the School Board would make the decision if asked, but he wouldn't recommend such an agreement.

"We wouldn't contract with an outside agency to provide educational services to other students," he said. "Several of the teachers at Woodland Hills (Academy) have dedicated their careers to working with this special population."

The school district receives state aid for the 100 or so Woodland Hills students it serves each year. Eleven of its teachers work in the building. The proposed charter school would serve up to 130 students.

A building in disrepair

Woodland Hills has for a few years wanted the Duluth school district to find a more suitable place to teach its kids, saying the former Cobb Elementary School building it currently uses needs more than $3 million in repairs. When the district balked at that request, Woodland Hills helped form a group representing the proposed charter, and applied to the state for the go-ahead last spring. The state has since directed Woodland Hills to separate itself from the charter school founding efforts.

Woodland Hills has increased the rent the Duluth school district pays it to have its teachers work in its building. Rent was increased by 116 percent, Duluth district officials said. The school district currently pays $156,075 annually, but on Nov. 1 it will increase to $340,000.

The last lease expired in 2013, but the two entities have been operating on a verbal agreement under the old lease.

Woodland Hills executive director Jeff Bradt said the organization "feels strongly" about creating a charter school its students can attend, "but it has nothing to do with the rent increase."

"It was long overdue, which is why we couldn't wait any longer to do it," he said of the rent increase.

The Duluth school district hasn't given a response regarding the rent increase, said Bill Hanson, the district's business services manager. He said 90 percent of the money used to pay the lease comes from the district's property tax levy, and 10 percent from the general fund.

Gronseth said the district is exploring its options, noting it could stay at the Cobb building or move the students and teachers to either Nettleton or Rockridge elementaries — two former schools still owned by the district. But those buildings also could come into play if the district needs to shuffle programming because of possible pre-kindergarten expansion.

"Right now we don't have the funding, but should the state continue to expand (giving more money for pre-kindergarten) ... then we would have to look at that," Gronseth said.

Both schools have been empty for several years, with offers from housing developers falling through. Other area schools have offered to buy the empty buildings, but the School Board has so far held firm on a policy saying it won't sell to competition.

Interpreting the law

The students served by Woodland Hills Academy largely come from low-income families. More than half are minority students and most attend the school for less than half a year. Most of the day-treatment students are from the Duluth area, while about half of the residential clients are from the Twin Cities. Others are from around the state.

Strom disagrees with the state's interpretation of the law about educating students in residential treatment centers. He sees it to mean that barring any other options, the district where a treatment center is located has to provide education.

"We are suggesting it was never intended to rule out other opportunities for these youth," he said. "These special youth shouldn't be denied opportunities mainstream youth in our communities have."

He said the traditional curriculum taught by the school district can be a challenge for kids who are coming and going throughout the year, and that something specially designed for a transient, traumatized group might be a better fit. He said a "sober school" component would be added to the charter school, and new programming would be an extension of the therapeutic treatment received at Woodland Hills.

"I get that they (the Duluth school district) have falling enrollment issues," Strom said, and the loss of 100 students would have an impact on the district's finances. He said he also understands the Duluth Federation of Teachers' concern about whether the union's members who work at Woodland Hills Academy would be retained.

He's not unhappy with the teachers, he said, and hopes some of them would consider staying. Union leader Bernie Burnham last spring said teachers were unsure of what such a change would mean for them financially, but were invested in the kids. Charter schools typically don't have unions.

Gronseth said the loss of state aid that comes with students is only part of it, noting the added cost to educating kids at Woodland Hills Academy because of the smaller class size settings, lease payments and specialized services. He said the district has been supportive of training on new strategies for Woodland Hills students, and teachers have been given training on trauma-informed instruction.

Strom said depending on the appeal outcome, the tentative plan is to open New Hope Academy next fall.