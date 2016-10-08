The Duluth News Tribune made an open records request in 2014 to the Duluth school district, asking for six years of data related to suspension incidents. The information requested includes why kids at each school were suspended, and breaks down numbers by race, income status and whether a student received special education services.

During News Tribune analysis of the numbers, it was discovered that one year — 2012-13 — was missing information from Denfeld High School. So that year was removed in its entirety, for all schools, from analysis. The averages using five years instead of six made little difference: Both sets of data showed disproportional numbers of black, poor and special education students suspended each year.

The district measures its behavior data related to suspensions two different ways — by the number of incidents, which is reported to the state, and by days lost to suspension, which is kept on file by the district and used to monitor school improvement.

Tawnyea Lake, the district’s director of performance, assessment and evaluation, said Denfeld has collected both sets of data. But the recording process changed during the 2012-13 school year, and Denfeld didn’t correctly record suspensions. The school can look up a student’s individual record and see if there was a suspension, she said, but it can’t pull its cumulative number of suspensions for that year.

“We value data integrity and have been working hard in recent years to improve the quality of what we collect and the processes we use to collect it,” Lake said. “We are in a better place now than we were in 2012-13.”