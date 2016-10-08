Lorenzo Smith (right) a senior at Denfeld High School plays table soccer with Azaria Miller, 12, at Neighborhood Youth Services at the Washington Recreation Center in Duluth. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com).

In nearly 20 years with the Duluth school district, East High School teacher Catherine Nachbar has had what she calls “some of the best” training about poverty, class and race privilege and understanding other cultures.

But there have been periods of time where nothing has been offered.

“It seems to ebb and flow with state funding,” Nachbar said.

And, she said, state legislation regarding staff development money has changed, affecting how it can be used and resulting in less opportunity.

Insufficient teacher and staff training surrounding different cultures and backgrounds has been pointed to as one of the reasons for disproportional rates of suspensions for several groups of students — including black students — in Duluth and across the country. It’s a problem that some schools began tackling years ago, and one that is being looked at more intently districtwide as the connections between school discipline and the achievement gap and graduation rates become more clear. The district already has made progress reducing the number of days lost to out-of-school suspension.

The efforts, Superintendent Bill Gronseth said, come from his belief that “all kids can learn.”

“Give them the opportunity and high expectations, and they can achieve and make better choices,” he said. “They need us to believe in them.”

But changes in perception from the staff point of view take time, especially when trying to create change across an entire school district, he said.

“There is not a teacher in the district who purposely operates their room (with bias toward students) but they don’t know what they don’t know,” Gronseth said. “It’s a very sensitive topic.”

Denfeld High School was an early adopter of alternatives to suspension and of training staff on understanding other cultures and backgrounds. It’s received grants over the years to do that work, and there has been some progress, but more needs to be done, said Ed Crawford, former assistant superintendent and Denfeld principal.

Current principal Tonya Sconiers did not respond to interview requests about this topic.

Since Denfeld students were joined by the majority of Central High School students in 2011 following the closure of Central, the number of days lost to suspension has fluctuated. For black students, there was a steady decrease until last school year when the number rose by nearly 100 days, to 175.

More than a decade ago, Denfeld’s population came largely from generations of families that were blue-collar and mostly white, Crawford said. But when the public housing development in Central Hillside was torn down, many of those residents moved west. That changed the makeup of West Duluth schools, including Denfeld.

“There was truly a need to educate our staff and have them understand there was a different group of kids they were teaching with different needs and different worldviews,” Crawford said.

All school staff were required to do a 40-hour training on intercultural development, and “we saw a difference in the way teachers were teaching and the sensitivity they had in terms of the lenses from which they were teaching,” he said.

But some teachers still had the attitude of “‘I came to teach and I will teach. If they want to learn, they will learn, and if they don’t there are consequences. If they misbehave there are consequences,’” Crawford said. Since then, “We’ve come a long way.”

Nearly 25 percent of Denfeld’s student population of 850 last year was students of color. At East, about 10 percent of its more than 1,500 students last year were minorities.

Today, the district’s student handbook has been changed to reflect a shift in attitude toward discipline. It received a new state grant last year to do work to improve graduation rates of black and Native American students who receive special education services, and training is a part of that.

William Howes, the district’s coordinator of the Office of Education Equity, trains teachers through cultural sharing exercises between staff and students, and tries to imbue a sense of “compassionate accountability” toward kids.

A behavior improvement approach — called positive behavioral intervention and supports — has been put in place at some schools. It helps prevent bad behavior and promotes relationships among staff and students. But not every school is doing it. Training is hard work, Howes said, coming from every angle.

“It’s a challenge for our district and our system to provide it. And it’s a challenge for staff and students to access it, accept it and work on one’s self,” he said.

One-time trainings have been in abundance, he and other staff members said, but continual efforts are what make change.

“For me to help someone understand what it’s like to be Ojibwe, to grow up on the Fond du Lac Reservation … that doesn’t happen through one story or one experience,” Howes said.

That kind of sharing can be uncomfortable for staff, said Bernie Burnham, president of the Duluth Federation of Teachers.

“If we aren’t comfortable doing that amongst ourselves, how are we supposed to do that with children?” she said.

Nachbar was involved in the group that planned the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial in downtown Duluth — a monument that honors three black men who were lynched by an angry mob nearly 100 years ago in Duluth for a crime they did not commit. She said change starts with a “culture of support” and trust for both staff and students, who need to be involved in the conversation.

That kind of culture allows for open conversations about difficult issues, such as discipline and the achievement gap, she said. She said smaller class sizes and regular staff development options and mentoring are key in further reducing suspensions.

Every school is now expected to have teachers meet in grade-level or subject matter groups to talk about teaching strategies and student achievement.

But not everybody’s job allows the time needed, and discussion is dominated by student academic data, Burnham said, noting efforts this year to change that.

“This kind of conversation belongs there, as well,” she said, adding teachers work hard to know all of their kids — their family situation, their backgrounds — but large class sizes and demanding state testing expectations make it difficult. Trainings, too, don’t see 100 percent staff attendance. “If that’s our goal, to make sure all of our teachers and our administration are on the same page, then we have to make sure everybody gets the same training,” Burnham said.

She noted a mentoring program for new teachers has been put back into practice, and 39 newly hired teachers will be a part of that this year.

Duluth School Board member Alanna Oswald criticized the various training sessions during a discussion at a School Board meeting in August. She said people of color weren’t seeing the effects of it, and “the teachers that need the training the most will not go in the room.”

But Aaron Gelineau, an integration specialist at Denfeld, said he sees teachers trying. He tracks attendance and grades of the kids on his caseload and, because he’s adept at de-escalation, he also helps with behavior issues. Teachers come to him, he said, and ask how to approach certain kids.

“They understand they might not be coming off in a way that is culturally accepted,” Gelineau said. “To have teachers that are actively trying to better themselves really makes it a nice place to work.”

Teachers have compassion for their students, some who come to school hungry or with no sleep, Burnham said. But they don’t always know what’s going on outside school walls. They face behavior that makes them wonder where the anger is coming from, and why the student is hurting, she said.

But, “there is a line,” Burnham said, “when it comes to disrupting the whole rest of the class and feeling safe; the safety of the other children in the classroom. If you’ve been hit or had furniture thrown in your classroom of course you don’t feel safe … when that comes at you, you really don’t even know what to do.”

Teachers are human, Gronseth said, and sometimes are “pushed to their limits.”

Burnham said teachers know the disproportionate suspension rates are a problem. The answer to solving it, she said, is finding a balance between helping kids and ensuring safe classrooms.

Ron Lake, whose job with the district is to help create more positive school environments, said it’s important to remember that behavior incidents affect everyone, from the student acting out and the adults trying to handle them to the other students in class, who might go home scared.

“Some of the stuff kids do, hurts,” he said. “But the dedication these folks have with these kids is incredible.”